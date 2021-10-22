Man in court accused of making threatening phone calls to office of Dundee MSP Joe Fitzpatrick

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court accused of making threatening phone calls to the office of a Dundee MSP.

Donald Garland allegedly threatened to attend at the office of Dundee West politician Joe FitzPatrick and behave violently.

Garland, of Harcourt Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The allegations

It is alleged that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by phoning the SNP MSP’s office and acting in an aggressive manner.

Garland allegedly threatened to attend at the office and threatened that he would be abusive or violent towards any staff who were present when he did attend.

He made no plea in connection with the claims when he appeared on petition.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC continued the case for further examination before releasing Garland on bail.