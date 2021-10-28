Angus man who performed solo sex act over partner’s belongings slapped with non-harassment order

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man in his 60s has been ordered to keep away from his former partner for five years after performing sex acts on to her clothes.

Roy Orrock, of Roods in Kirriemuir, was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his then-partner.

Between January and July in 2020 the 62-year-old tormented the woman at a property in Forfar Road, Maryton, Kirriemuir.

He repeatedly uttered threatening and offensive remarks towards her and repeatedly shouted and swore at her.

Orrock also refused to accept that she wanted to end their relationship.

He refused to allow her access to the property.

On repeated occasions, Orrock performed solo sex acts which resulted in him ejaculating on items of her clothing.

Sheriff Derek Reekie placed him under supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in the Fergus Project for domestic abusers for the same period of time.

The sheriff issued a five year non-harassment order and instructed Orrock to complete 225 hours of unpaid work over the next year and a half.