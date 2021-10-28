Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee man stabbed in throat after complaint about public drug taking

By Grant McCabe
October 28 2021, 12.44pm
The victim complained about public drug taking on Lochee High Street

A thug stabbed a man in the throat after he complained about drug taking on a Dundee street.

Thomas Smith, 44, was with others who were openly injecting in broad daylight on wasteground near Lochee High Street on March 6.

Jeffrey Claxton was with friends and became annoyed with what was happening.

Raging Smith went after Mr Claxton and struck him with a piece of metal from behind.

A judge heard how the 45 year-old victim was lucky to survive the  attack.

Smith has now been jailed for five years and seven months after he pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

Demanded users leave the area

Mr Claxton had been walking in the busy high street with a number of friends at around 1.50pm that day.

Prosecutor John Macpherson said he spotted a group nearby, some who were “injecting themselves” with drugs.

“He approached, remonstrated with them and told them to leave the area.”

Mr Claxton continued to object before he walked off.

Smith – who had been with the drug users – raced after him and was heard to state: “F*** this”.

He stabbed Mr Claxton in the neck.

He quickly became aware he was bleeding and went to a nearby chemist for help.

The incident was caught on CCTV and by a witness who recorded it on a mobile phone.

Smith was held by others at the scene until police arrived.

He claimed to officers: “I never done it.”

Avoided longer jail term due to early plea

Mr Claxton suffered a fracture in the neck area.

He is likely to make a full recovery, although will be permanently scarred.

Smith’s lawyer said the thug had been drinking that day in the wasteground while others “abused drugs”.

Kris Gilmartin, defending, said the incident ended up “highly charged”, with Smith initially on the “periphery” before he carried out the attack.

Lord Burns told Smith – who had latterly been working for a charity – the jail term would have been seven and a half years but for the guilty plea.

He added: “There was no reason to involve yourself.

“You were armed with a potentially lethal weapon and struck the man in a vulnerable part of his body.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier