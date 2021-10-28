3 talking points as Dundee United draw with 10-man Livingston to extend unbeaten run to seven

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United missed an opportunity to go second at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

But the Tangerines’ momentum is still moving in the right direction, with their unbeaten run now stretching to seven matches.

United couldn’t find a way to break down the Livi defence after Ben Williamson’s red card to add to Peter Pawlett’s first half strike.

But while a 1-1 draw on the night may be seen by some as two dropped points, the mood in the Tannadice camp is still extremely optimistic.

Courier Sport was at Livingston last night and here are three talking points from the game:

Dundee United fans backing Tam Courts era as they flooded into Livingston

Dundee United fans are grasping the opportunity to back their team’s brave new era with both hands.

On a miserable, wet Wednesday night almost 2,000 of their fans made the treacherous trip to Livingston.

And they backed their side to the hilt for 90 minutes.

But perhaps the most telling aspect of their support was the way the fans have now started chanting Tam Courts’ name at every game.

Many were sceptical about his appointment as he was promoted from youth academy to head coach in the summer.

Doubts were cited over his top-level experience but with every passing week, Courts seems to be winning over more and more fans.

Results are the main contributing factor to the new-found Courts love-in but it’s about so much more than that.

United, as a club, seem re-energised.

The players are playing open-expansive football and fans are turning out in their droves to support them.

Keeper Benji Siegrist spoke about how the club was ‘waking up’ and the current form doesn’t seem like a flash-in-the-pan.

Dundee United have healthy points balance

🏆 Here are your #cinchPrem and #cinchChamp league tables after an exciting set of mid-week fixtures! Here's how the league tables are shaping up. 👀 🔝 @RangersFC

🔝 @KilmarnockFC pic.twitter.com/Utp3iJ3vH4 — SPFL (@spfl) October 28, 2021

United have now faced every team in the Scottish Premiership this year.

Only Aberdeen and Hearts have beaten them in the league and they have amassed an impressive 21 points.

They are three points adrift of leaders Rangers and six ahead of fifth-placed Hibernian.

The draw with Livi is disappointing but put it into context.

United haven’t won there since February 2005, so they could be looking at it as a point gained at the end of the season.

Their stated ambition remains to finish in the top six.

But this United side are more than capable of shooting for Europe.

Dylan Levitt is a Welsh wizard

Dylan Levitt has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival on loan from Manchester United.

His ball retention and pixel-perfect passing has been a real feature of his play.

It was Levitt’s sublime, defence-splitting pass that led to United’s goal as he sent Ilmari Niskanen in to create Pawlett’s goal.

Peter Pawlett bay-bay! 🙌 The Terrors are unbeaten in their last 5 league matches 👀💪#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/mamlSUQFUo — SPFL (@spfl) October 28, 2021

His passing stats from Wednesday were impressive too.

Levitt made 90 passes and that’s THREE TIMES more than the highest ranking Livingston outfield player.

He had an 86.7% passing success rate, 102 touches and won 100% of five duels.