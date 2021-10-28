3 talking points as Dundee United draw with 10-man Livingston to extend unbeaten run to seven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 talking points as Dundee United draw with 10-man Livingston to extend unbeaten run to seven

By Ewan Smith
October 28 2021, 12.49pm Updated: October 28 2021, 1.15pm
Goal hero Peter Pawlett celebrates drawing United level at Livingston with Nicky Clark.
Dundee United missed an opportunity to go second at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

But the Tangerines’ momentum is still moving in the right direction, with their unbeaten run now stretching to seven matches.

United couldn’t find a way to break down the Livi defence after Ben Williamson’s red card to add to Peter Pawlett’s first half strike.

But while a 1-1 draw on the night may be seen by some as two dropped points, the mood in the Tannadice camp is still extremely optimistic.

Courier Sport was at Livingston last night and here are three talking points from the game:

Dundee United fans backing Tam Courts era as they flooded into Livingston

Dundee United fans are grasping the opportunity to back their team’s brave new era with both hands.

On a miserable, wet Wednesday night almost 2,000 of their fans made the treacherous trip to Livingston.

And they backed their side to the hilt for 90 minutes.

But perhaps the most telling aspect of their support was the way the fans have now started chanting Tam Courts’ name at every game.

Dundee United keeper Benji Siegrist hailed the club’s fans ahead of the Livingston clash

Many were sceptical about his appointment as he was promoted from youth academy to head coach in the summer.

Doubts were cited over his top-level experience but with every passing week, Courts seems to be winning over more and more fans.

Results are the main contributing factor to the new-found Courts love-in but it’s about so much more than that.

Tam Courts was still smiling after Dundee United drew with Livingston

United, as a club, seem re-energised.

The players are playing open-expansive football and fans are turning out in their droves to support them.

Keeper Benji Siegrist spoke about how the club was ‘waking up’ and the current form doesn’t seem like a flash-in-the-pan.

Dundee United have healthy points balance

United have now faced every team in the Scottish Premiership this year.

Only Aberdeen and Hearts have beaten them in the league and they have amassed an impressive 21 points.

They are three points adrift of leaders Rangers and six ahead of fifth-placed Hibernian.

The draw with Livi is disappointing but put it into context.

United haven’t won there since February 2005, so they could be looking at it as a point gained at the end of the season.

Their stated ambition remains to finish in the top six.

But this United side are more than capable of shooting for Europe.

Dylan Levitt is a Welsh wizard

Levitt was outstanding for Dundee United at Livingston

Dylan Levitt has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival on loan from Manchester United.

His ball retention and pixel-perfect passing has been a real feature of his play.

It was Levitt’s sublime, defence-splitting pass that led to United’s goal as he sent Ilmari Niskanen in to create Pawlett’s goal.

His passing stats from Wednesday were impressive too.

Levitt made 90 passes and that’s THREE TIMES more than the highest ranking Livingston outfield player.

He had an 86.7% passing success rate, 102 touches and won 100% of five duels.

Rangers kid Ben Williamson ‘not malicious’: Dundee United boss Tam Courts defends red card star

