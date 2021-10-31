Banned driver led police on two separate chases in Fife before being caught

An error occurred. Please try again.

A disqualified driver who led police on two separate chases in Fife looked like he would ram a police van after being cornered.

Shaun Joyce, who has a brain injury from a previous crash, reversed at speed from police but mounted a pavement and crashed into a wall.

Officers used their vehicle to pin the 27-year-old’s Volkswagen Golf in place but feared he would try to force his way out.

However, Joyce fled the scene on foot and was caught after tripping and falling.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard it was the second time in the space of a few weeks his driving had brought him to the attention of the police, though he had been able to escape on the first occasion.

Police feared accused would ram them

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court Joyce was spotted on August 31, at the wheel of the Golf, on Cowdenbeath’s Cuddyhouse Road.

Officers followed him into town but lost him, before spotting him returning in their direction.

They activated blue lights and sirens, causing Joyce to try to escape.

Mr Piskorz said: “Officers observed it (the car) reverse harshly.

“It reversed for about 150 metres, swerving from side to side in an attempt to turn around.

“It came to rest against a garden wall, which was not damaged, after mounting the footpath.

“Police officers positioned their front bumper against its front bumper to prevent it from moving and police officers exited the vehicle.

“The vehicle (the Golf) was still revving and it was believed the accused would ram the police vehicle in an attempt to drive off.”

He said officers drew their batons and a passenger in the Golf got out.

Joyce climbed over the passenger seat and ran off.

He was chased for about 10 metres before he tripped and was arrested.

Escaped arrest earlier

Mr Piskorz also outlined the earlier office.

Police had been patrolling in a car on the B920, between Auchmuirbridge and Ballingry on July 16.

He said: “At this time a black BMW was observed swerving side to side.

“They formed the opinion that the driver was either unwell or intoxicated.

“They activated blue lights and and sirens and indicated to the BMW to pull over.

“The vehicle gave no indication it intended to stop and continued swerving back and forth.

“There was a van driving eastbound on the opposing carriageway and flashing its lights as the BMW swerved onto the opposing carriageway, with two wheels fully in the opposing lane.”

When police caught up to Joyce he told them: “You don’t need to speak to me I was only on my phone”.

He then sped off and officers lost the vehicle.

Brain injury from earlier crash

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said Joyce had suffered a brain injury in an earlier crash which affected his decision-making ability.

He said Joyce accepted the consequences of his actions.

Joyce, of Station Road, Kelty, admitted driving dangerously on July 16 and August 31.

He was already disqualified at the time of both offences.

Joyce also has numerous previous driving convictions, including for dangerous driving.

Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed him for 11 months and handed him another ban, of 50 and a half months.