Police rescued stranded drugs mule after A9 crash and recovered £140k of cannabis

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police recovered suitcases packed with £140,000 of cannabis after rescuing a stranded county lines drugs trafficker from the side of the A9.

Jesse Winsborough abandoned his car after it overturned in near-whiteout conditions at the Auchterarder junction.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found the white Citreon CV lying on its roof with its boot open.

Winsborough was later traced by officers walking along the roadside, carrying two heavy suitcases.

The 30-year-old, who was with fellow crash survivor Jade Lawlor, was offered a lift to nearby Gleneagles train station.

However, when officers loaded his cases into the car, they noticed a distinct smell of herbal cannabis.

Lost control

Perth Sheriff Court heard the two suitcases contained around 14kg of drugs, with a street value of £140k.

Winsborough, from Waltham Forest, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on a journey between London and Perthshire on January 27 and 28, 2020.

The Crown accepted a not guilty plea from Ms Lawlor to the same charge.

Self-employed floor layer Winsborough did not attend court when his case called.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “At the time of this incident it was dark and snowing heavily.

“At about 11.40pm, a witness and his wife were travelling northbound when they overtook a white motor vehicle.

“He noticed that the front, nearside headlamp of the car was out and there was obvious accident damage to the front.

“A short time later, the same vehicle came up behind them in the snow, before performing an overtaking manoeuvre.

“It carried on for a short distance but lost control in the snow, striking a verge before coming to a rest on its roof.”

Annoyed that passer-by called police

Mr Sweeney said the witness stopped his car and phoned the police.

He then went to speak to the occupants of the stricken vehicle.

“He saw the accused and Ms Lawlor standing next to the vehicle.

“He told them that he contacted the police.

“They immediately queried why he had done this.

“The accused became annoyed and fearing for his safety, the witness returned to his vehicle.

“He observed both the accused and Ms Lawlor walking off.”

Tell-tale whiff

At about 12.20pm, police arrived at the crash site.

“They saw the white Citreon CV on its roof at the side of the main carriageway,” said Mr Sweeney.

“The boot was lying open and there was no one inside or near the vehicle.”

The court heard Winsborogh and Ms Lawlor were traced by police just after 1am.

Mr Sweeney said: “They stopped and spoke to the accused and Ms Lawlor.

“They were walking away pulling two large suitcases.

“They confirmed they had been involved in an accident and that they were waiting for someone to pick them up.

“Due to them being stranded on the A9, they were told they would be taken somewhere safe where they could arrange for a lift.

“They agreed to be dropped off at Gleneagles railway station.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “Police placed the suitcases inside the police vehicle and doing so, noticed a strong smell of cannabis.”

Cases unlocked

At about 2.30am, after reaching the train station, police told Winsborough he would be detained.

One of the suitcases was locked and the pair told police they did not know the combination code.

Ms Lawlor told investigators: “They aren’t our cases.”

Mr Sweeney said both cases were opened and found to contain several vacuum packs of “green herbal matter”.

Winsborough, who lives with his mother, has previous convictions for possession of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for background reports until December 22.