Monifieth housebreaker who fled empty-handed from brave resident is jailed

By Caroline Spencer
November 4 2021, 7.00am Updated: November 4 2021, 9.20am
Calum Ogilvie broke into the house in Princes Street, Monifieth.

A Monifieth man was jailed for breaking into a woman’s home with a pair of garden shears.

Calum Ogilvie broke into a house on Princes Street, Monifieth, with the intent to steal on January 3 last year.

According to fiscal depute Lora Apostolova at a hearing earlier this year, the householder woke in the middle of the night to the sound of glass shattering.

“The complainer began to scream and yell in order to scare off whoever was there,” Ms Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“She attended at the rear of the property.

“Glass was on the floor and the accused had his arm through the door, grabbing at the door keys.”

Ogilvie, 37, left the garden shears at the house and fled after the woman bravely fought him off.

Ms Apostolova said: “The complainer grabbed the accused’s arms and prevented him from leaving or removing the keys.”

While another witness in the house phoned the police, Ogilvie wrestled his arm free.

Police were told he had been the culprit and he was identified by the householder.

His DNA was found on the garden shears.

The police arrested Ogilvie at an address at Westfield Park, Forfar, three days after the break-in.

He was in possession of heroin at the time.

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Ogilvie to 224 days in prison.

