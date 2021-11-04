Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone players should take Zander Clark’s Scotland call-up as their inspiration, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
November 4 2021, 7.00am
St Johnstone's Zander Clark has set his team-mates an example.
Zander Clark has ended the drought for St Johnstone players getting selected for Scotland, nearly a decade after Murray Davidson was capped by his country.

And the goalkeeper’s two call-ups in recent months should be the inspiration for Perth team-mates with lofty ambitions, according to manager Callum Davidson.

“Zander’s selection shows that you can get picked playing for St Johnstone,” said the Saints boss.

“The more games we can play at a high level – like semi-finals, finals and big European ties – the better it is for our players.

“It’s getting harder obviously because we’re one of the smaller clubs in the division but it’s great that Steve Clarke is looking here and it shows he’s open-minded about who he picks.

“It’s something that could help us when we’re looking to bring players in as well – more so is the fact that we’ve shown that players can do well here and get big moves down south.

“For us at the moment, the best chance of getting into the Scotland set-up is taking the club into the top six again.”

