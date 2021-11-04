St Johnstone players should take Zander Clark’s Scotland call-up as their inspiration, says Callum Davidson

Zander Clark has ended the drought for St Johnstone players getting selected for Scotland, nearly a decade after Murray Davidson was capped by his country.

And the goalkeeper’s two call-ups in recent months should be the inspiration for Perth team-mates with lofty ambitions, according to manager Callum Davidson.

“Zander’s selection shows that you can get picked playing for St Johnstone,” said the Saints boss.

“The more games we can play at a high level – like semi-finals, finals and big European ties – the better it is for our players.

“It’s getting harder obviously because we’re one of the smaller clubs in the division but it’s great that Steve Clarke is looking here and it shows he’s open-minded about who he picks.

“It’s something that could help us when we’re looking to bring players in as well – more so is the fact that we’ve shown that players can do well here and get big moves down south.

“For us at the moment, the best chance of getting into the Scotland set-up is taking the club into the top six again.”