Police appeal after man reported missing from Perth

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Perth man last seen in Forfar.

32-year-old Scott Lyon was last seen at around 11.30pm at a petrol station in Queenswell Road in Forfar on Wednesday, November 3.

He is described as white, 5ft 5″ in height, of slim build, with grey eyes, dark unkempt hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded top with orange/grey piping around the collar.

Officers consider Scott to be vulnerable and so are asking anyone who knows where he is or anyone who has any information that will help trace him to contact officers at Perth Police Station via 101.

The incident reference number is 4042 of November 3.