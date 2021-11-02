Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zander Clark’s best is yet to come, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
November 2 2021, 10.26pm
Zander Clark celebrates another famous St Johnstone cup win.
Zander Clark celebrates another famous St Johnstone cup win.

Arguably the stand-out performance of his St Johnstone career earned Zander Clark a Scotland recall.

But Perth boss Callum Davidson believes the best of his in-form goalkeeper is still to come.

Clark was told by his club manager to make sure he maintained his high standards after he was called up and then left out by national coach Steve Clarke in successive squad announcements earlier this season.

And by doing just that, the 29-year-old has proved Davidson right.

“Everybody saw what he did on Saturday,” said Davidson, who watched Clark produce a stunning display of shot-stopping to ensure Saints left with all three points from Tannadice.

“It hasn’t just been one or two games, though. It’s been consistently high standards.

“He’s matured as a goalie but I think the best five or six years are still to come.

“He was disappointed he wasn’t in the squad but he’s used it to spur him on.

“I don’t train with the goalies a lot but he’s been the same Zander about the place – relaxed and laidback.

“Paul (goalkeeping coach, Paul Mathers) has told me he’s still at it and working to improve.

“That’s what I want from all my players.”

New contract

Clark is into the last year of his Saints contract and it will come as no surprise that Davidson is keen to tie him down on a new deal.

“Like all the players who will be out of contract in the summer, we’ll do our best to keep them,” he said.

“Some might not want to stay but we’ll do everything we can to keep them.”

Whether or not he stays beyond the summer, Davidson believes Clark has taken himself to the top of the pile in the greatest keeper of the McDiarmid Park era debate.

He said: “Is Zander now above Alan Main and Alan Mannus?

“He’s played in more big games than the other two so that probably does take him above them.

“And he’s performed unbelievably well in those big games too.”

