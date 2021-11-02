Zander Clark’s best is yet to come, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arguably the stand-out performance of his St Johnstone career earned Zander Clark a Scotland recall.

But Perth boss Callum Davidson believes the best of his in-form goalkeeper is still to come.

Clark was told by his club manager to make sure he maintained his high standards after he was called up and then left out by national coach Steve Clarke in successive squad announcements earlier this season.

And by doing just that, the 29-year-old has proved Davidson right.

A reminder of Zander Clark's heroics on Saturday 👏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/UpSy6aClI5 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 1, 2021

“Everybody saw what he did on Saturday,” said Davidson, who watched Clark produce a stunning display of shot-stopping to ensure Saints left with all three points from Tannadice.

“It hasn’t just been one or two games, though. It’s been consistently high standards.

“He’s matured as a goalie but I think the best five or six years are still to come.

“He was disappointed he wasn’t in the squad but he’s used it to spur him on.

“I don’t train with the goalies a lot but he’s been the same Zander about the place – relaxed and laidback.

“Paul (goalkeeping coach, Paul Mathers) has told me he’s still at it and working to improve.

“That’s what I want from all my players.”

New contract

Clark is into the last year of his Saints contract and it will come as no surprise that Davidson is keen to tie him down on a new deal.

“Like all the players who will be out of contract in the summer, we’ll do our best to keep them,” he said.

“Some might not want to stay but we’ll do everything we can to keep them.”

🆕|Hear from the man himself @Zanderr1 🗣️| "It was one of those game when you're unbeatable."#SJFC pic.twitter.com/DrzLZZtZfF — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 1, 2021

Whether or not he stays beyond the summer, Davidson believes Clark has taken himself to the top of the pile in the greatest keeper of the McDiarmid Park era debate.

He said: “Is Zander now above Alan Main and Alan Mannus?

“He’s played in more big games than the other two so that probably does take him above them.

“And he’s performed unbelievably well in those big games too.”