‘Invisible’ Perth shoplifter ordered to pay compensation to retail giant Boots

A serial shoplifter who once took so many drugs he thought he was invisible has been ordered to repay Boots nearly £400.

Brian Don, who featured in a Bafta-winning documentary about persistent young offenders, admitted stealing gift sets and cosmetics from the retail giant’s Perth city centre store.

The 41-year-old struck in September last year, making off with just over £130 of goods.

He returned on Halloween, walking away with a further £240 worth of products.

Perth Sheriff Court heard none of the stolen items were recovered.

TV ‘star’ is getting too old

Don, who first came to notoriety in the BBC show Chancers, told the court he has now turned his back on his life of crime.

“I’m 41 years old and I can’t be bothered with it now,” he said.

“I’m getting too old.”

Don told Sheriff William Wood he has been drug-free for a year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client had no other matters to come before the court.

Sheriff Wood placed Don on supervision for 12 months, and ordered him to pay Boots £374 in compensation.

“They are a big business but they need to be compensated for the items you took,” he said.

Invisible thief

In 2019, Don, of Doocot Court, Perth, was jailed for a year for stealing designer pants and fake tan.

Police officers stopped him for a chat and the stolen goods fell out of his pocket.

Mr Ralph said Don had taken Valium and Xanax and believed he was invisible when he carried out shoplifting raids at the city’s Debenhams and Boots.

Don was stealing expensive items to resell for money to buy food, the court heard.

He has committed more than 120 crimes since featuring in the 2004 BBC documentary.

Chancers, which picked up a Scottish Bafta for Best Factual show, followed Don and another 20 of the country’s most persistent young criminals, aged 18 to 24.

It filmed them as they attended a nine-week rehabilitation course in the Scottish Borders, which offered them the chance to graduate and wipe their slate clean.