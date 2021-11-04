Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Invisible’ Perth shoplifter ordered to pay compensation to retail giant Boots

By Jamie Buchan
November 4 2021, 12.00pm
Brian Don at an earlier appearance in Perth Sheriff Court

A serial shoplifter who once took so many drugs he thought he was invisible has been ordered to repay Boots nearly £400.

Brian Don, who featured in a Bafta-winning documentary about persistent young offenders, admitted stealing gift sets and cosmetics from the retail giant’s Perth city centre store.

Boots, High Street, Perth
Boots, High Street, Perth

The 41-year-old struck in September last year, making off with just over £130 of goods.

He returned on Halloween, walking away with a further £240 worth of products.

Perth Sheriff Court heard none of the stolen items were recovered.

TV ‘star’ is getting too old

Don, who first came to notoriety in the BBC show Chancers, told the court he has now turned his back on his life of crime.

“I’m 41 years old and I can’t be bothered with it now,” he said.

“I’m getting too old.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Don told Sheriff William Wood he has been drug-free for a year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client had no other matters to come before the court.

Sheriff Wood placed Don on supervision for 12 months, and ordered him to pay Boots £374 in compensation.

“They are a big business but they need to be compensated for the items you took,” he said.

Invisible thief

In 2019, Don, of Doocot Court, Perth, was jailed for a year for stealing designer pants and fake tan.

Police officers stopped him for a chat and the stolen goods fell out of his pocket.

Mr Ralph said Don had taken Valium and Xanax and believed he was invisible when he carried out shoplifting raids at the city’s Debenhams and Boots.

Don was stealing expensive items to resell for money to buy food, the court heard.

He has committed more than 120 crimes since featuring in the 2004 BBC documentary.

Chancers, which picked up a Scottish Bafta for Best Factual show, followed Don and another 20 of the country’s most persistent young criminals, aged 18 to 24.

It filmed them as they attended a nine-week rehabilitation course in the Scottish Borders, which offered them the chance to graduate and wipe their slate clean.

