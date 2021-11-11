Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife slushy machine engineer threatened to post nude pictures of woman in debt dispute

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 11 2021, 3.32pm
Steven Drummond

A Fife man threatened to post nude pictures of a woman outside her workplace because he thought she owed him money.

Steven Drummond from Methilhill knew the woman through his job maintaining slushy drink machines.

A court heard that while the pair did not consider themselves to be in a relationship, they had had sex.

The 53-year-old had asked the woman for a nude photo, which she provided and he saved to his phone.

However he later contacted the woman’s mother and made the threats.

‘Smitten’ by victim

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the pair met around three years ago.

She said: “They developed a relationship and he was described (by others) as being smitten with her.

“They began contacting each other over social media and Whatsapp messengers.

“The accused requested she she send a nude photo over social media, which she did over SnapChat.

“He saved it to his camera roll.”

Sinister messages begin

Ms Fraser said Drummond contacted the woman’s mother in May.

She said: “At 10.03am the accused made contact using Whatsapp, stating ‘ Someone’s getting hurt today’.

“This put them in a state of fear and alarm.

“He began messaging her on Whatsapp in some lengthy exchanges.”

In one message Drummond said “nice photos of you outside your work”, which the woman took to be a threat.

He also turned up at her home and took pictures of the area outside her home, sending them to her with the message “nice outside yours”.

He also attended at the woman’s place of work, telling one of her colleagues he wanted to discuss their relationship.

Admitted threatening behaviour

Drummond’s solicitor said he knew the woman through his work as a Skwishee machine maintenance man and money belonging to him had been paid into her bank account.

He said the catalyst for his behaviour was feeling he was owed money.

Drummond, of Brown Crescent, Methilhill, admitted sending a menacing message to one woman in which he threatened her and two other women at an address in Kirkcaldy on May 30.

He further admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by sending another women photos taken outside her home and contacting her mother to make reference to nude photos and money he said he owed him.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

