Fife slushy machine engineer threatened to post nude pictures of woman in debt dispute

A Fife man threatened to post nude pictures of a woman outside her workplace because he thought she owed him money.

Steven Drummond from Methilhill knew the woman through his job maintaining slushy drink machines.

A court heard that while the pair did not consider themselves to be in a relationship, they had had sex.

The 53-year-old had asked the woman for a nude photo, which she provided and he saved to his phone.

However he later contacted the woman’s mother and made the threats.

‘Smitten’ by victim

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the pair met around three years ago.

She said: “They developed a relationship and he was described (by others) as being smitten with her.

“They began contacting each other over social media and Whatsapp messengers.

“The accused requested she she send a nude photo over social media, which she did over SnapChat.

“He saved it to his camera roll.”

Sinister messages begin

Ms Fraser said Drummond contacted the woman’s mother in May.

She said: “At 10.03am the accused made contact using Whatsapp, stating ‘ Someone’s getting hurt today’.

“This put them in a state of fear and alarm.

“He began messaging her on Whatsapp in some lengthy exchanges.”

In one message Drummond said “nice photos of you outside your work”, which the woman took to be a threat.

He also turned up at her home and took pictures of the area outside her home, sending them to her with the message “nice outside yours”.

He also attended at the woman’s place of work, telling one of her colleagues he wanted to discuss their relationship.

Admitted threatening behaviour

Drummond’s solicitor said he knew the woman through his work as a Skwishee machine maintenance man and money belonging to him had been paid into her bank account.

He said the catalyst for his behaviour was feeling he was owed money.

Drummond, of Brown Crescent, Methilhill, admitted sending a menacing message to one woman in which he threatened her and two other women at an address in Kirkcaldy on May 30.

He further admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by sending another women photos taken outside her home and contacting her mother to make reference to nude photos and money he said he owed him.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.