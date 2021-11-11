Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Whale rescued in Fife washes up dead just a day later

By Alasdair Clark
November 11 2021, 3.51pm Updated: November 11 2021, 3.55pm
Rescuers had managed to refloat the whale, but it has been found dead just a day later
Rescuers had managed to refloat the whale, but it has been found dead just a day later

A stranded whale that was rescued off the Fife coast on Wednesday has been found dead just a day later.

The animal was discovered on Thursday morning, close to the original stranding site at North Queensferry.

It follows a successful refloating of the mammal by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) around 24 hours earlier.

Rescuers had managed to direct the animal – believed to be a sei or fin whale – into deeper waters on Wednesday after it was spotted by locals less than 100m from the shoreline.

It had been hoped the whale would survive and experts hoped to keep an eye on its progress.

The whale has been found dead

But a spokesperson for BDMLR confirmed the whale’s death on Thursday and said it may have been struggling to feed.

The spokesperson said: “Sadly, the sei whale which refloated on the tide yesterday at North Queensferry was found deceased this morning on the shore not far from the original stranding site.”

The whale measured some 12.8m in length, and rescuers had said it was distressed when first discovered.

It wasn’t unexpected that the animal would turn up again

British Divers Marine Life Rescue

The spokesperson added: “The whale was considered to be in only moderate condition when seen yesterday, so it wasn’t unexpected that the animal would turn up again.

“Sei whales are a pelagic species and could struggle to feed when out of their home range.

“The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme will investigate further to try and establish the cause of death.”

It was thought the whale may have been the same animal previously stranded at different points near Fife.

Plans revealed for replacement Fife costal path bridge wrecked in 2020 storms

More from The Courier