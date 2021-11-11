Thursday court round-up — Totally obsessed and banker bully

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Thursday court round-up.

‘Totally obsessed’

A Perth man became “totally obsessed” with his ex-partner and repeatedly visited her home uninvited, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Glenn Law,36, told his former girlfriend he could not move on and was considering killing himself if they did not get back together.

He entered her property when she was out and sent her a message on Whatsapp saying he had gone in looking for her.

On another occasion, he asked his ex about a car he had seen “more than once” parked on her driveway.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “The complainer’s driveway is not visible from the main road, which meant he had to have been on the complainer’s property.”

The former partner, who had ended the three-year relationship in April 2020, told him to stop contacting her after he phoned and told her he had been to Kinnoull Hill to kill himself.

Ms Lewis said: “The accused said he was totally obsessed with the complainer and he couldn’t let go or move on.”

Law, of Strathtay Road, admitted a charge of engaging in a course of contact towards his ex-partner between April 11 and May 19, this year, that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

The court heard Law’s behaviour may have been a side effect of medication he was on at the time.

His solicitor said: “He has come off the medication and he now feels much better.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence until February 16.

Banker bully

A former banker from Perth was placed on a domestic abuse rehabilitation course and ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing his dance teacher girlfriend’s identity during a bullying campaign. Richard Meade was sentenced for his crimes at Alloa Sheriff Court.

Kicked off at police

A man has pled guilty to multiple charges of threatening and abusive behaviour towards women and police in the Dundee area.

Daniel Magson kicked a door, pulled a garden gate of its hinges and threatened abuse towards three women and police.

The 30-year-old went into an aggressive rage on Barra Terrace, Dundee on August 13.

Magson aggressively challenged three women after throwing a bin at a window and motor vehicle and kicking and punching a door.

When police arrived, he directed the aggression at them, making violent threats.

Magson, currently residing at Radnor Close, Stockton-On-Tees, pled guilty to the charges, including destroying property by pulling a garden gate off its hinge.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until December for the completion of social work reports.

Magson remains on bail.

‘Throat slit’ threat

Bryan Traynor and Matthew Edgerton will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing in December for their roles in a nasty public spat. Both shouted abuse at a woman, with Traynor saying “you’re getting your throat slit” and fighting with police.

Car seizure

An unlicensed driver had his girlfriend’s car seized by police after he picked it up from the garage as a “favour”.

Shaun Fotheringham was stopped by police in Methil in March.

Officers had been carrying out random checks and stopped the Vauxhall Corsa at 4.30pm.

Fotheringham’s solicitor said the seizure of the vehicle had inconvenienced the 31-year-old’s girlfriend, who had to arrange to get it back from police.

He said Fotheringham had picked the vehicle up following repairs as he thought he was doing his partner a favour.

Fotheringham, of Swan View, Methil, admitted driving without a valid licence or insurance on the town’s Wellsley Road on March 14.

Sheriff James Williamson fined him £150 and imposed six penalty points, meaning a six-month disqualification under totting up rules.

Slushy man threat

Slushy machine engineer Steven Drummond from Methilhill, Fife, threatened to post nude pictures of a woman outside her workplace. He had got involved in a dispute with her about money, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Pungent smell

A Kirkcaldy man was caught with almost £800 of cannabis after police pulled up behind his car and smelled the pungent drug.

When officers spoke to Brian McLachlan, he told them he has “just smoked a joint”

A search of the 24-year-old’s car found cannabis worth £770.

However, fiscal depute Cathering Fraser said because it was not in individual wraps he had been charged with possession, rather than intent to supply.

McLachlan, of Sidlaw Street, pled guilty by letter to possessing the class B drug at Evandale Court, Glenrothes in May 22.

Sentence was deferred until December for his personal appearance.

