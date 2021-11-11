Man accused of dangerous driving after A90 bridge smash near Glencarse

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Angus man will stand trial later this year accused of crashing his lorry into an A90 flyover.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the busy trunk road, between Dundee and Perth, on Halloween night 2019.

As a result of the smash, an overhead road bridge – the only direct link between Glencarse and St Madoes – was put out of action for more than a year.

The structure reopened in November last year, following £650,000 of repairs.

Now, 32-year-old Joeli Nakavulevu faces trial, accused of striking the bridge with an HGV.

Allegations

It is alleged he drove the vehicle dangerously and failed to maintain proper observation.

He is accused of failing to take a proper note of the height of the vehicle load, before striking the flyover causing damage to the bridge, the vehicle and a passing fuel tanker.

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court.

Nakavulevu, of Railton Crescent, Arbroath, did not attend the hearing and he was not represented by a solicitor.

Fiscal depute David Currie asked for a new intermediate diet next week, ahead of a trial scheduled for November 30.

Repairs to the bridge began in summer 2019, but were hit by delays when engineers uncovered further damage.

The closure was described as a major inconvenience for locals and caused disruption for businesses.