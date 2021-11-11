Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Man accused of dangerous driving after A90 bridge smash near Glencarse

By Jamie Buchan
November 11 2021, 7.30pm
Emergency services were called to the A90 at Glencarse on October 31 2019.

An Angus man will stand trial later this year accused of crashing his lorry into an A90 flyover.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the busy trunk road, between Dundee and Perth, on Halloween night 2019.

As a result of the smash, an overhead road bridge – the only direct link between Glencarse and St Madoes – was put out of action for more than a year.

The structure reopened in November last year, following £650,000 of repairs.

Now, 32-year-old Joeli Nakavulevu faces trial, accused of striking the bridge with an HGV.

Allegations

It is alleged he drove the vehicle dangerously and failed to maintain proper observation.

He is accused of failing to take a proper note of the height of the vehicle load, before striking the flyover causing damage to the bridge, the vehicle and a passing fuel tanker.

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court.

Nakavulevu, of Railton Crescent, Arbroath, did not attend the hearing and he was not represented by a solicitor.

Fiscal depute David Currie asked for a new intermediate diet next week, ahead of a trial scheduled for November 30.

Repairs to the bridge began in summer 2019, but were hit by delays when engineers uncovered further damage.

The closure was described as a major inconvenience for locals and caused disruption for businesses.