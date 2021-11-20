Perth clothes seller faces jail for glass bottle attack over stolen goods claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman selling clothes out of a suitcase in Perth city centre attacked a stranger with a glass botte.

Terri McKenzie faces jail for lashing out at a potential customer who accused her of touting stolen goods.

The 32-year-old struck her victim three times – on the arm, torso and head.

After she was arrested, she rounded on police officers and threatened to “smash their noses off their faces”.

McKenzie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link and admitted the assault in Perth’s Mill Street on Saturday, August 14.

Declined to buy clothes

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons said that McKenzie and her victim were not known to each other.

“At about 6.45pm, Ms Devine and other witnesses were sitting on a public bench in Mill Street,” she told the court.

“The accused approached them and offered them the sale of clothing from a small, purple suitcase she had with her.

“Ms Devine remarked that the clothes were stolen and declined the offer.”

Ms Lyons said: “The accused then asked Ms Devine to look for a mobile phone which she claimed was in her bag.

“She agreed to help, however there was no phone in the bag.

“The accused became aggressive and accused Ms Devine of stealing her mobile.

“When Ms Devine told the accused she didn’t have it, the accused shouted: ‘I don’t care. I’ll stab every one of you. I don’t mind doing time.’

“This put witnesses in a state of fear because the incident had escalated without warning.”

Attack with glass bottle

Ms Lyons said: “The accused then lashed out violently with a glass bottle.

“She struck Ms Devine on the left arm, then her torso and finally her head.”

Police were summoned to the scene and traced McKenzie at the nearby Sandeman Pub.

She was arrested and loaded into a police van.

The court heard she shouted, swore and called officers derogatory names as she was driven to Police HQ in Dundee.

Her handcuffs were removed when she complained they felt uncomfortable, Ms Lyons said.

‘Paedophile’ rant at police

“As they approached Longforgan on the A90, officers saw the accused try to reach inside her bra,” Ms Lyons told the court.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and reapplied the handcuffs.”

McKenzie began ranting at the police officers, threatening to “smash the noses off their faces”.

She called one officer’s father a paedophile.

“This abuse continued throughout the journey,” said Ms Lyons.

The court heard McKenzie, listed as a prisoner in Edinburgh, had previous convictions for dishonesty, violence and disorder.

McKenzie admitted assaulting Ms Devine and repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a glass bottle.

She also pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner on a journey between Mill Street, Perth, and Dundee.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence until December 16.

McKenzie was remanded in custody.