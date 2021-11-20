Dundee parkgoer threatened to cut off man’s penis in ‘pervert’ rant

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee man threatened to cut off a man’s privates in a local park, a court heard today.

Stephen Donaldson shouted the threat at the man after mistakenly thinking he was staring at women.

Donaldson, of Burnside Court, Lochee, pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour towards the man.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said that on May 30, 2020, the victim had gone for a stroll in Victoria Park.

“At 2 pm he went for a walk at the locus.

“He heard a voice shout, ‘stop ogling her, you pervert’ and turned around to see the accused staring right at him.”

‘I’m going to cut off your penis’

The man had been looking at a woman he thought he recognised as a friend when he heard the shout.

He quickly left the park after the outburst from the 43-year-old Donaldson.

Ms Milligan continued: “He went for another walk on June 1, 2020.

“He heard a male voice shouting from behind and he recognised as the accused.

“He turned and saw the accused standing under a tree, holding a pair of binoculars.

“The accused shouted, ‘Go home. I’m going to cut off your penis’, before beginning to advance towards him.

A friend of the man tried to mediate the situation but Donaldson repeatedly shouted “f**k you” at his victim.

“That’s quite impressive, eh?”

Police were called to the park and were able to trace, caution and charge Donaldson a few days later.

Donaldson appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court, where Sheriff John Rafferty noted Donaldson had not been in any legal trouble since 2016, to which Donaldson enthusiastically responded: “That’s quite impressive, eh?”

“It’s not impressive you’ve been in trouble at all,” was Sheriff Rafferty’s swift retort.

Donaldson was fined £253.