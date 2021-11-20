Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee parkgoer threatened to cut off man’s penis in ‘pervert’ rant

By Caroline Spencer
November 20 2021, 9.00am
The man was targeted in Dundee's Victoria Park

A Dundee man threatened to cut off a man’s privates in a local park, a court heard today.

Stephen Donaldson shouted the threat at the man after mistakenly thinking he was staring at women.

Donaldson, of Burnside Court, Lochee, pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour towards the man.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan said that on May 30, 2020, the victim had gone for a stroll in Victoria Park.

“At 2 pm he went for a walk at the locus.

“He heard a voice shout, ‘stop ogling her, you pervert’ and turned around to see the accused staring right at him.”

‘I’m going to cut off your penis’

The man had been looking at a woman he thought he recognised as a friend when he heard the shout.

He quickly left the park after the outburst from the 43-year-old Donaldson.

Ms Milligan continued: “He went for another walk on June 1, 2020.

“He heard a male voice shouting from behind and he recognised as the accused.

“He turned and saw the accused standing under a tree, holding a pair of binoculars.

“The accused shouted, ‘Go home. I’m going to cut off your penis’, before beginning to advance towards him.

A friend of the man tried to mediate the situation but Donaldson repeatedly shouted “f**k you” at his victim.

“That’s quite impressive, eh?”

Police were called to the park and were able to trace, caution and charge Donaldson a few days later.

Donaldson appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court, where Sheriff John Rafferty noted Donaldson had not been in any legal trouble since 2016, to which Donaldson enthusiastically responded: “That’s quite impressive, eh?”

“It’s not impressive you’ve been in trouble at all,” was Sheriff Rafferty’s swift retort.

Donaldson was fined £253.