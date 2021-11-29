‘Pretty spectacular’ — Drunk gardener has no memory of journey from Menzieshill to Invergowrie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A landscape gardener who was thrown out of a party after a 12-hour binge was found causing Halloween havoc in a random village more than two miles away.

Ben Vaughan, 24, banged on a complete stranger’s door at 5.45am and demanded they let him into their house.

When the rudely awoken residents refused, Vaughan staggered off through their garden before clambering over a wall into their neighbour’s property.

Vaughan was still wandering the streets of Invergowrie – where he had no connection to anyone – almost two hours later when he decided to break into a car.

He smashed the rear window of a Fiat Grande Punto then climbed into the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat, repeatedly sounding the horn and waking residents.

When a number of locals came out to investigate the noise, Vaughan turned the car stereo up to full volume.

He then tried to leave but the residents trapped him until the police arrived.

Ten to 12 hours of drinking

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “I understand he had been at a party and had too much alcohol.

“He had no memory. The party was in Menzieshill and he has no idea how he ended up in Invergowrie.

“He has no connection to Invergowrie.

“The only thing he can remember is being asked to leave the party in Menzieshill because he had far too much to drink.

“He had started drinking early the day before.

“It was ten to 12 hours of drinking.

“The next thing he can remember is waking up in Bell Street police station.”

Trampled through garden

Vaughan, of Woodside Terrace, Dundee, admitted smashing a car window in Station Road, Invergowrie, on October 31.

He also admitted shouting, swearing and uttering threats.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told Perth Sheriff Court: “On Sunday 31 October at 5.45am, witnesses were sleeping at home when they became aware of someone banging at the door and ringing the doorbell.

“They asked what he wanted and he asked them to let him into the house., which they refused.

“The accused stated there were no taxis.

“He was asked to leave and was seen to walk through the garden and over the wall into the garden of their neighbour.

“The couple went back to bed.”

Smashed window to get into car

Ms Lewis continued: “At 7.30am several witnesses were woken by a car horn being repeatedly sounded.

“Upon looking out they have seen the accused sitting in a car.

“The rear nearside window of the car had been smashed and a large stone was lying on the pavement.

“Police were contacted and witnesses approached the accused.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something.

“He turned on the car radio and turned the volume up full blast.

“He was trying to get out but was stopped.”

Police threat

When police arrived, Vaughan hurled abuse at them and shouted: “I know where you stay.

“I know your face. I will be back. I will f***ing kill you.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “To find your way from Dundee to Invergowrie and not have any recollection about it is pretty spectacular.”

He fined Vaughan £300 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation to the car owner.