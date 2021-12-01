Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘I will chop you up’ — Saw-wielding Fife man’s threat leads to imprisonment

By Ross Gardiner
December 1 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 1 2021, 10.13am
Tyler Andrew
Tyler Andrew

A saw-wielding Fife man who yelled “I will chop you up” in a mid-morning rant has been jailed.

Tyler Andrew made the terrifying threat outside a property in East Wemyss over a dispute relating a comment made to his partner while he was previously in prison.

Andrew appeared by video link from HMP Perth to admit acting in a threatening manner and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 25-year-old inmate had been at Rolland Avenue with another person on the morning of August 8, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor David Bell explained Andrew’s partner had been in contact with a resident there while he had been in prison.

After being released, Andrew decided to go to the property to challenge the resident on a comment he is alleged to have made towards his partner.

Fiscal Depute Claire Bremner said Andrew used words similar to “I will chop you up.”

She said: “The accused produced a saw from his trousers and began to wave it in the air.”

The saw was described by Ms Bremner as being a foot long with a black handle.

Mr Bell described the item as being “primarily used to trim garden hedges.”

Police were contacted and officers traced Andrew a short distance away.

He admitted shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence, as well as to brandishing a saw in his right hand.

Mr Bell said: “He knows custody cannot be avoided.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Andrew to 18 months in prison.

The sentence was backdated to August 9, when Andrew was first remanded.

