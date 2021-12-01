‘I will chop you up’ — Saw-wielding Fife man’s threat leads to imprisonment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A saw-wielding Fife man who yelled “I will chop you up” in a mid-morning rant has been jailed.

Tyler Andrew made the terrifying threat outside a property in East Wemyss over a dispute relating a comment made to his partner while he was previously in prison.

Andrew appeared by video link from HMP Perth to admit acting in a threatening manner and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 25-year-old inmate had been at Rolland Avenue with another person on the morning of August 8, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor David Bell explained Andrew’s partner had been in contact with a resident there while he had been in prison.

After being released, Andrew decided to go to the property to challenge the resident on a comment he is alleged to have made towards his partner.

Fiscal Depute Claire Bremner said Andrew used words similar to “I will chop you up.”

She said: “The accused produced a saw from his trousers and began to wave it in the air.”

The saw was described by Ms Bremner as being a foot long with a black handle.

Mr Bell described the item as being “primarily used to trim garden hedges.”

Police were contacted and officers traced Andrew a short distance away.

He admitted shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence, as well as to brandishing a saw in his right hand.

Mr Bell said: “He knows custody cannot be avoided.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Andrew to 18 months in prison.

The sentence was backdated to August 9, when Andrew was first remanded.