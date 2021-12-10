Jail for Fife man who claimed to have gun while robbing women in Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man claimed to have a gun and knife as he tried to rob two women in Dunfermline.

Kenneth Solway claims he does not remember carrying out the terrifying attack just weeks after injuring a friend in a fit of jealousy in an unrelated incident.

Solway, 23, appeared by video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the trio of assaults.

The court heard the Perth Prison inmate jumped the two women while heavily intoxicated on November 2, on Woodmill Road.

He seized both by the hair and dragged them to the ground, uttering threats of violence and demanding they empty their pockets.

Sheriff Susan Duff noted that whilst terrorising the women, Solway told them he had a knife and a gun and told them not to look at him.

Solway also searched through one’s backpack and he left both women with injuries.

He said admitted he was so intoxicated he had no recollection of incident but pled guilty to attacking the women with intent to rob.

No recollection

Solicitor Zander Flett told the court: “Mr Solway does not have a great recollection of what happened.

“He is genuinely remorseful.

“He accepts that his behaviour was disgraceful.

“It must have been frightening for the complainers.

“Mr Solway is a young man.

“There are clearly issues which Mr Solway has which would benefit from being addressed.

“The charges are certainly unpleasant.”

Attacked friend

Solway also admitted attacking friend Elliot Goldie at a property in Gilfillan Road in Dunfermline on October 11 last year.

The court heard he was concerned Mr Goldie had entered into a relationship with his previous partner.

Solway went to the property and repeatedly punched Mr Goldie on the head.

He threw a television set and a mirror at Mr Goldie, causing both to break.

Throughout his attack, Solway was in possession of a knife.

Mr Goldie was left injured but it was Solway who came off worst, requiring hospital treatment.

Drugs and alcohol

Sheriff Duff noted that Solway had been remanded since the day after the attack on the women.

She jailed him for a further 184 weeks and added he will remain under supervision for the first year after his release.

She told him: “I note that you are now 23 and you have been involved in violent offending since you were 17 years of age.

“I note your violent offending is frequently linked to drugs and alcohol.

“The offences that you pleaded guilty to were serious.

“This was after midnight with two young women who were walking in the street.

“You attacked them and pulled them to the ground.

“This would have been terrifying and intensely distressing for both of them.

“You, concerningly, because of the substances you consumed, you had no recollection of this incident.”

In relation to the assault on Mr Goldie, she told him he would never have been hospitalised if he had stayed at home.

“Again, I can see your embarrassment,” she added.