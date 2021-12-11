Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee thug threatened girls with bottle at Overgate for ‘junkie’ slur

By Ciaran Shanks
December 11 2021, 9.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.23am
Darren Binnie, Primark, Dundee
Darren Binnie threatened the girls outside Primark.

A raging thug brandished a bottle and threatened to “batter” to young girls in Dundee’s Overgate after being called a “junkie”.

Darren Binnie had just been ejected from the shopping centre when he made the threats towards the two 16-year-olds.

Binnie, 36, is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next year.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer revealed at around 1pm on the day in question, the two girls witnessed Binnie “causing a scene” near Primark.

Miss Farmer said: “The accused shouted towards them and said ‘what the f*** are you looking at’.

“One of the complainers called the accused a junkie and he became aggressive, shouting, swearing and had a bottle in his right hand while making gestures towards them.

“The complainers went into Primark and were there for 10 minutes before leaving.

“They saw the accused sat outside a bench.

“Upon seeing both of them, he became loud and threatening towards them.”

The girls informed security staff about Binnie’s behaviour and he was heard to shout: “Your dad’s a junkie,” and “I’ll batter you”.

Binnie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted making abusive remarks and threatening violence towards the two children, while brandishing a bottle, on July 13.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said: “Mr Binnie fully accepts he overreacted to the situation and very much regrets his behaviour.”

Sentence was deferred until January by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC who continued to remand Binnie in custody.