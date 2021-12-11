Dundee thug threatened girls with bottle at Overgate for ‘junkie’ slur

An error occurred. Please try again.

A raging thug brandished a bottle and threatened to “batter” to young girls in Dundee’s Overgate after being called a “junkie”.

Darren Binnie had just been ejected from the shopping centre when he made the threats towards the two 16-year-olds.

Binnie, 36, is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next year.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer revealed at around 1pm on the day in question, the two girls witnessed Binnie “causing a scene” near Primark.

Miss Farmer said: “The accused shouted towards them and said ‘what the f*** are you looking at’.

“One of the complainers called the accused a junkie and he became aggressive, shouting, swearing and had a bottle in his right hand while making gestures towards them.

“The complainers went into Primark and were there for 10 minutes before leaving.

“They saw the accused sat outside a bench.

“Upon seeing both of them, he became loud and threatening towards them.”

The girls informed security staff about Binnie’s behaviour and he was heard to shout: “Your dad’s a junkie,” and “I’ll batter you”.

Binnie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted making abusive remarks and threatening violence towards the two children, while brandishing a bottle, on July 13.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said: “Mr Binnie fully accepts he overreacted to the situation and very much regrets his behaviour.”

Sentence was deferred until January by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC who continued to remand Binnie in custody.