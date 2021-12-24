Stalker of murdered David Haines’ daughter admits abuse of four other women

An error occurred. Please try again.

An abusive boyfriend who was jailed and then released on appeal for stalking the daughter of murdered IS hostage David Haines has admitted a campaign of cruelty against four other women.

Andrew Murray was imprisoned for 21 months in 2017 after a court heard how he taunted Perth woman Bethany Haines about her father’s death at the hands of extremists.

It was part of a “degrading and humiliating” campaign of abuse which lasted for six months, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

In January 2018, appeal court judges agreed the sentence was too severe and Murray was re-sentenced to unpaid work.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old returned to the same court and admitted further abusive behaviour against three then-girlfriends, including two after the period he was released.

He was warned he once again faces jail.

Murray ‘became controlling’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney described a disturbing course of conduct that lasted six years involving four girlfriends.

Murray, of Greyfriars Hostel, Perth, pleaded guilty to a charge of, between November 2013 and July 2018, he engaged in a course of conduct which placed his then partner in a state of fear or alarm.

At locations in Coupar Angus and Alyth, he shouted and swore at her, called her derogatory names and monitored her phone conversations.

“When she turned 18, she felt that he became very controlling,” said Mr Sweeney.

“This escalated when she wanted to go out with friends.

“He started arguments with her, calling her friends junkies and alcoholics to try and drive a wedge between her and her friends.”

On various occasions between June 2014 and December 2015, he assaulted her by striking her on the face, seizing her by the clothing and pulling her towards him.

He repeatedly threw objects including a mobile phone at her.

Murray also admitted seizing her by the throat and slamming her onto a sofa bed and pinning her down.

“She described it like it was a wrestling move,” said Mr Sweeney.

Removed men from social media

He further admitted that between September 2016 and October 2016, at another address in Coupar Angus, he assaulted another woman then-partner and threw a glass at her.

Between August 2018 and March 2019, at addresses in Muirhead, he engaged in a course of conduct that placed a third woman, then his girlfriend, in a state of fear or alarm.

He monitored her social media and phone conversations, and removed men from her social media apps, while accusing her of cheating and threatening to harm her.

In March 2019, he attacked her and threw her against a wall to her injury.

“She was constantly intimidated by the accused,” said Mr Sweeney.

“He called her fat and ugly.

“He told her: ‘No one would want to be with you. You won’t be with anyone after me’.”

Custody at ‘forefront’ of sheriff’s mind

Murray further admitted a course of behaviour that was abusive towards another partner between April and October 2019.

The court heard he repeatedly accused her of lying and being unfaithful, and demanded to know her location.

He contacted her male friends and told them to stop speaking to her.

And he also threw objects, punched walls and called her derogatory names such as “slut” and “whore”.

Solicitor Tavendale said: “There is a history of mental health difficulties here.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentenced until January 26 for background reports.

He told Murray: “With very considerable hesitation I am going to release you on bail.

“I have to say that a custodial sentence is at the forefront of my mind.”

Previous victim’s terror

Bethany Haines, then 20, told of her terror after judges freed Murray in 2018.

She said: “I cannot believe that someone who did such horrible things and is a danger to the public can be let off to do community payback.

“I am worried, because he knows everything about me. I have had to put things in place to protect myself.”

The appeal court was told at the time Murray had returned to live with a foster family in England and was studying sports science at college in Newcastle.

Bethany’s father, charity worker David, 44, was killed by terrorists in September 2014.