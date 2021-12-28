Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Woman needed CT scan after unprovoked attack outside Perth hotel

By Jamie Buchan
December 28 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 28 2021, 8.57am
The New County Hotel in Perth's County Place
The New County Hotel in Perth's County Place

A woman had to undergo a CT scan after she was attacked by a stranger outside a Perth hotel.

Elizabeth Rice was having a cigarette in the doorway of the New County Hotel when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

Her attacker Ross Fenty now faces jail after he admitted the unprovoked assault during a brief hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 22-year-old, who appeared via video link, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Rice to her injury in Perth’s County Place on August 29.

Two men were ‘under the influence’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “Elizabeth and Ryan Rice were staying at the hotel at this time.

“The accused was not known to either of them.”

He said: “About 11.20pm, they were at the doorway having a cigarette.

“They became aware of two males walking towards them.

“One of the men was the accused.

“They did not take much notice of him at this time.

“Both men appeared to be under the influence.”

Mr Sweeney told the court: “As they walked past, the accused lunged forward and punched Ms Rice in the face.

“This caused her to fall backwards to the floor.”

Police were scrambled to the scene and Fenty was arrested.

Treatment

“Ms Rice was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment,” said Mr Sweeney.

“It was notice there was a cut on Ms Rice’s face which was bleeding, and there was a deformity on her nose as result of the assault.

“She had also received a fracture to her nose.

“Ms Rice required a CT scan to assess her injuries, but nothing further was found.”

Fenty, listed as a prisoner in Perth, has previous convictions for abusive and threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until January 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]