Woman needed CT scan after unprovoked attack outside Perth hotel

A woman had to undergo a CT scan after she was attacked by a stranger outside a Perth hotel.

Elizabeth Rice was having a cigarette in the doorway of the New County Hotel when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

Her attacker Ross Fenty now faces jail after he admitted the unprovoked assault during a brief hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 22-year-old, who appeared via video link, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Rice to her injury in Perth’s County Place on August 29.

Two men were ‘under the influence’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “Elizabeth and Ryan Rice were staying at the hotel at this time.

“The accused was not known to either of them.”

He said: “About 11.20pm, they were at the doorway having a cigarette.

“They became aware of two males walking towards them.

“One of the men was the accused.

“They did not take much notice of him at this time.

“Both men appeared to be under the influence.”

Mr Sweeney told the court: “As they walked past, the accused lunged forward and punched Ms Rice in the face.

“This caused her to fall backwards to the floor.”

Police were scrambled to the scene and Fenty was arrested.

Treatment

“Ms Rice was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment,” said Mr Sweeney.

“It was notice there was a cut on Ms Rice’s face which was bleeding, and there was a deformity on her nose as result of the assault.

“She had also received a fracture to her nose.

“Ms Rice required a CT scan to assess her injuries, but nothing further was found.”

Fenty, listed as a prisoner in Perth, has previous convictions for abusive and threatening behaviour.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until January 19.