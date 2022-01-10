Tayside double rapist was just young teenager when he attacked first victim

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rapist guilty of sex attacks on two women in Dundee and Perthshire has been jailed for five years.

Darren Cameron’s first rape was carried out when he was aged just 14 or 15 at an address in Dundee.

He went on to rape another woman some eight years later.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The 25 year-old had earlier been convicted after a trial in Dundee of raping his two victims, between 2011 and 2019.

The crimes occurred in Dundee as well as at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Cameron, of Perth, had denied the accusations.

Lord Summers sentenced him to two years for the rape of the first woman, with a further three years added for his attack on the second woman.

The judge said Cameron “ought to have had a more mature understanding” of sexual matters, especially in the later offence.

Cameron will also be supervised for a year on his release and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register upon conviction.

Rapes took place over eight years

Cameron was found guilty of pinning the first woman down, performing a sex act on her and raping her to her injury.

This occurred on various occasions between September 1, 2011 and May 31, 2012 at an address in Dundee.

He was born in November 1996 so was just 14 or 15 at the time.

On various occasions between July 23 and September 8, 2019 – by now 22 – Cameron raped the second woman at a different address in Dundee and at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Sentence had been deferred on Cameron until this month for a social work report to be compiled.

He was remanded from the time he was found guilty in December.