Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Tayside double rapist was just young teenager when he attacked first victim

By Grant McCabe
January 10 2022, 3.34pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.18pm
Darren Cameron
Darren Cameron has been jailed for five years.

A rapist guilty of sex attacks on two women in Dundee and Perthshire has been jailed for five years.

Darren Cameron’s first rape was carried out when he was aged just 14 or 15 at an address in Dundee.

He went on to rape another woman some eight years later.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The 25 year-old had earlier been convicted after a trial in Dundee of raping his two victims, between 2011 and 2019.

The crimes occurred in Dundee as well as at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Cameron, of Perth, had denied the accusations.

Lord Summers sentenced him to two years for the rape of the first woman, with a further three years added for his attack on the second woman.

The judge said Cameron “ought to have had a more mature understanding” of sexual matters, especially in the later offence.

Cameron will also be supervised for a year on his release and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register upon conviction.

Rapes took place over eight years

Cameron was found guilty of pinning the first woman down, performing a sex act on her and raping her to her injury.

This occurred on various occasions between September 1, 2011 and May 31, 2012 at an address in Dundee.

He was born in November 1996 so was just 14 or 15 at the time.

On various occasions between July 23 and September 8, 2019 – by now 22 – Cameron raped the second woman at a different address in Dundee and at a caravan park in Perthshire.

Sentence had been deferred on Cameron until this month for a social work report to be compiled.

He was remanded from the time he was found guilty in December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier