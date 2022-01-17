Drunk Methil man punched his 71-year-old grandmother

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Methil man has been jailed after punching his grandmother.

Ryan Ure appeared from custody to be sentenced after previously admitting to assaulting 71-year-old Isobel Harrower.

Ure, 30, had arrived at the property intoxicated an hour before his teatime attack.

After rifling through cupboards at the address in Institution Street in Buckhaven, he pushed the pensioner and punched her left arm, in front of his grandfather.

Ure, whose address is listed in court papers as being Lochfield in Methil, also admitted acting in a threatening manner towards the elderly woman.

He acted aggressively, swore at her and repeatedly flicked a cigarette lighter “in an intimidating manner.”

Upon being arrested, he told police “I’ve done nothing.”

Claims drink was spiked

His solicitor Dewar Spence told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He’s spent a substantial period of time in custody.

“In terms of the earlier report, he gave some explanation to the social worker.

“He said that he was under the influence.

“Somebody appeared to have spiked his drink.

“There’s no libel of any injury in the charge.

“His grandmother still seems to be supportive of him.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith jailed Ure for seven months, backdating the sentence to mid-October.

He said: “It seems from reading the report you are unrepentant.

“You do not regret your actions and you’ve expressed empathy or concern for your grandmother.

“In all the circumstances, I’m satisfied there’s no suitable alternative to imprisonment.”

Stabbed in face

Ure hit the headlines in October when he was stabbed in the face by his friend James Marshall in a dispute over missing items.

Marshall struck him with a Stanley knife and then fled the property.

He was reported by Ure’s grandmother and Marshall inadvertently gave himself away when he was approached about another matter and said: “Is this about the Ryan Ure thing?”