Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Drunk Methil man punched his 71-year-old grandmother

By Ross Gardiner
January 17 2022, 4.26pm
Ryan Ure
Ryan Ure has been jailed.

A Methil man has been jailed after punching his grandmother.

Ryan Ure appeared from custody to be sentenced after previously admitting to assaulting 71-year-old Isobel Harrower.

Ure, 30, had arrived at the property intoxicated an hour before his teatime attack.

After rifling through cupboards at the address in Institution Street in Buckhaven, he pushed the pensioner and punched her left arm, in front of his grandfather.

Ure, whose address is listed in court papers as being Lochfield in Methil, also admitted acting in a threatening manner towards the elderly woman.

He acted aggressively, swore at her and repeatedly flicked a cigarette lighter “in an intimidating manner.”

Upon being arrested, he told police “I’ve done nothing.”

Claims drink was spiked

His solicitor Dewar Spence told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He’s spent a substantial period of time in custody.

“In terms of the earlier report, he gave some explanation to the social worker.

“He said that he was under the influence.

“Somebody appeared to have spiked his drink.

“There’s no libel of any injury in the charge.

“His grandmother still seems to be supportive of him.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith jailed Ure for seven months, backdating the sentence to mid-October.

He said: “It seems from reading the report you are unrepentant.

“You do not regret your actions and you’ve expressed empathy or concern for your grandmother.

“In all the circumstances, I’m satisfied there’s no suitable alternative to imprisonment.”

Stabbed in face

Ure hit the headlines in October when he was stabbed in the face by his friend James  Marshall in a dispute over missing items.

Marshall struck him with a Stanley knife and then fled the property.

He was reported by Ure’s grandmother and Marshall inadvertently gave himself away when he was approached about another matter and said: “Is this about the Ryan Ure thing?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier