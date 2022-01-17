Craig Wighton loan departure may help Dunfermline sign ‘one or two’ stars to aid relegation scrap, says John Hughes

John Hughes hopes the loan departure of Craig Wighton can free up funds to help boost Dunfermline’s relegation battle with more new signings.

The Pars allowed Wighton to rejoin Arbroath for the remainder of the season in a deal that was concluded on Friday ahead of the striker’s Red Lichties bow against Raith Rovers at the weekend.

It was a move that was questioned by some following Dunfermline’s failure to score in five of their previous six matches.

However, Hughes, who again preferred 20-year-old Lewis McCann as his lone marksman in Saturday’s stirring 1-0 victory over Hamilton Accies, has made it clear that all outgoing transfers will be considered if they can be shown to aid his attempts to freshen up the squad he inherited from Peter Grant.

The East End Park manager was fully aware of Wighton’s displeasure at his lack of game-time. The former Dundee and Hearts player had started just twice since Hughes’ arrival – and that included the abandoned meeting with Kilmarnock, in which, ironically, he scored.

But, with only Steven Lawless and Coll Donaldson having arrived so far this month, Hughes knows that Wighton’s exit does not guarantee success in the transfer market.

He said: “The club has been fantastic in putting up funds to get one or two in. We have spun the plates to put one or two out.

“Wighton is away to Arbroath and I really wish him well at Arbroath.

“I totally understand where he is coming from and I feel his pain when he is not playing. Every player wants to play and I’m hoping that he gets his game time at Arbroath.

“That money might help us get one or two others.

“We have had disappointment when we have got close to one and it has not quite happened.

“Anybody who we feel will be good business coming in or going out, if it is good business for the club we will go and try and do it.”