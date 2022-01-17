Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Wighton loan departure may help Dunfermline sign ‘one or two’ stars to aid relegation scrap, says John Hughes

By Iain Collin
January 17 2022, 4.45pm
Craig Wighton's playing time at Dunfermline was limited.
John Hughes hopes the loan departure of Craig Wighton can free up funds to help boost Dunfermline’s relegation battle with more new signings.

The Pars allowed Wighton to rejoin Arbroath for the remainder of the season in a deal that was concluded on Friday ahead of the striker’s Red Lichties bow against Raith Rovers at the weekend.

It was a move that was questioned by some following Dunfermline’s failure to score in five of their previous six matches.

However, Hughes, who again preferred 20-year-old Lewis McCann as his lone marksman in Saturday’s stirring 1-0 victory over Hamilton Accies, has made it clear that all outgoing transfers will be considered if they can be shown to aid his attempts to freshen up the squad he inherited from Peter Grant.

Craig Wighton has left Dunfermline to join Arbroath until the end of the season

The East End Park manager was fully aware of Wighton’s displeasure at his lack of game-time. The former Dundee and Hearts player had started just twice since Hughes’ arrival – and that included the abandoned meeting with Kilmarnock, in which, ironically, he scored.

But, with only Steven Lawless and Coll Donaldson having arrived so far this month, Hughes knows that Wighton’s exit does not guarantee success in the transfer market.

He said: “The club has been fantastic in putting up funds to get one or two in. We have spun the plates to put one or two out.

“Wighton is away to Arbroath and I really wish him well at Arbroath.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
“I totally understand where he is coming from and I feel his pain when he is not playing. Every player wants to play and I’m hoping that he gets his game time at Arbroath.

“That money might help us get one or two others.

“We have had disappointment when we have got close to one and it has not quite happened.

“Anybody who we feel will be good business coming in or going out, if it is good business for the club we will go and try and do it.”

