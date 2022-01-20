Paranoid thug punched Perth tourist after marathon drinking session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “paranoid” thug had been drinking for 24 hours straight before he mounted a random attack on a tourist in Perth city centre.

Elizabeth Rice was having a cigarette in the doorway of the New County Hotel when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

The woman, who was visiting the city with her husband, was left covered in blood and needed a CT scan to assess her injuries.

Her attacker Ross Fenty was jailed for 18 months when he appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told the 22-year-old: “Your conduct indicates a very troubling predilection towards violence when you have been drinking.”

Lunged towards victim

Fenty, who has previous convictions for abusive and threatening behaviour, appeared in court just before Christmas and admitted the unprovoked attack on Ms Rice on August 29.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Ms Rice was standing outside the hotel at 11.20pm, when she spotted Fenty and another man walking towards her.

“She was not known to the accused,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Both men appeared to be under the influence.

“As they walked past, the accused lunged forward and punched Ms Rice in the face.

“This caused her to fall backwards to the floor.”

Police were scrambled to the scene and Fenty was arrested.

CT scan

Ms Rice was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“It was noticed there was a cut on Ms Rice’s face, which was bleeding,” said Mr Sweeney.

“There was also a deformity on her nose as a result of the assault.

“She also received a fracture to her nose.”

The fiscal depute said that she required a CT scan to assess her injuries but nothing further was found.

Paranoid thoughts

Solicitor Sarah Russo told the court: “Mr Fenty is a young man who is not without his difficulties.”

She described “significant traumas” in his childhood and early adulthood.

“He struggles with his mental health and struggles with life in general.

“He turned to alcohol and was effectively self-medicating.”

She said on the day of the assault, “he had been drinking to excess.

“He had been drinking for 24 hours and has no recollection of the events.”

Ms Russo said: “The complainer is not known to him and has no personal contact with him whatsoever.

“It may have been paranoid thoughts that led to this assault.”

She said Fenty, listed as a prisoner in HMP Perth, was “deeply ashamed and is full of remorse”.

“He does accept that his actions are likely to have a long lasting affect on Ms Rice.”