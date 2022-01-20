Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paranoid thug punched Perth tourist after marathon drinking session

By Jamie Buchan
January 20 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 20 2022, 12.41pm
Police parked outside the New County Hotel, Perth

A “paranoid” thug had been drinking for 24 hours straight before he mounted a random attack on a tourist in Perth city centre.

Elizabeth Rice was having a cigarette in the doorway of the New County Hotel when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

The woman, who was visiting the city with her husband, was left covered in blood and needed a CT scan to assess her injuries.

Her attacker Ross Fenty was jailed for 18 months when he appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told the 22-year-old: “Your conduct indicates a very troubling predilection towards violence when you have been drinking.”

Lunged towards victim

Fenty, who has previous convictions for abusive and threatening behaviour, appeared in court just before Christmas and admitted the unprovoked attack on Ms Rice on August 29.

The New County Hotel in Perth’s County Place

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Ms Rice was standing outside the hotel at 11.20pm, when she spotted Fenty and another man walking towards her.

“She was not known to the accused,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Both men appeared to be under the influence.

“As they walked past, the accused lunged forward and punched Ms Rice in the face.

“This caused her to fall backwards to the floor.”

Police were scrambled to the scene and Fenty was arrested.

CT scan

Ms Rice was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Perth Royal Infirmary

“It was noticed there was a cut on Ms Rice’s face, which was bleeding,” said Mr Sweeney.

“There was also a deformity on her nose as a result of the assault.

“She also received a fracture to her nose.”

The fiscal depute said that she required a CT scan to assess her injuries but nothing further was found.

Paranoid thoughts

Solicitor Sarah Russo told the court: “Mr Fenty is a young man who is not without his difficulties.”

She described “significant traumas” in his childhood and early adulthood.

“He struggles with his mental health and struggles with life in general.

“He turned to alcohol and was effectively self-medicating.”

She said on the day of the assault, “he had been drinking to excess.

“He had been drinking for 24 hours and has no recollection of the events.”

Ms Russo said: “The complainer is not known to him and has no personal contact with him whatsoever.

“It may have been paranoid thoughts that led to this assault.”

She said Fenty, listed as a prisoner in HMP Perth, was “deeply ashamed and is full of remorse”.

“He does accept that his actions are likely to have a long lasting affect on Ms Rice.”

