Knifeman doused Perth family’s front door with lighter fluid and tried to start fire

A Perth man with a violent past put the lives of a family-of-four in danger when he poured an accelerant on the front door of their top floor flat and tried to set it ablaze.

Liam McLauchlan targeted the couple and their two children during a terrifying incident in the city’s Rannoch Road.

The frightened parents said they could smell burning from within their home, as McLauchlan stood ranting on their doorstep.

The 25-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted culpably and recklessly pouring flammable liquid onto the door of the flat, before trying to set the liquid alight.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, refusing to leave, striking a door and waving a knife about.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told him to expect imprisonment.

Pulled a knife from his waistband

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said the incident began in the early evening of April 17.

“At the time, the street was busy with pedestrians and children.

“At about 5pm, the female occupant of the flat was in her kitchen, looking out of her window, when she saw the accused and another man involved in an altercation outside.

“She shouted out the window and asked them to stop.

“Both men went their separate ways and were lost to sight.”

Mr Kerr said: “At around 6pm, the woman’s partner was in the kitchen when he saw the accused entering the communal close.

“The accused made his way to the flat and began banging on the front door.

“The couple advised their children to remain in their bedroom, fearful of what the accused might do.”

When the couple opened the door, they saw McLauchlan stood on the landing.

Householders begged accused to leave

“At this point the accused pulled a knife from his waistband,” said Mr Kerr.

“Scared for his and his family’s safety, the male occupant shut and locked the door as soon as he saw the knife.

“The accused remained at the front door.

“He was repeatedly asked to leave.

“The female occupant shouted to him: ‘Please go away, I’ve got two kids’.

“She was crying and begging him to leave.”

McLauchlan repeatedly accused her of assaulting him.

“She then noticed that the accused had lighter fluid and a cigarette lighter in his hand,” Mr Kerr told the court.

“The accused then began to pour the lighter fluid through the door and attempted to set it alight with a cigarette lighter.

“She was unsure if it had caught fire but she smelled burning.”

Mr Kerr said the accused continued to shout and wave the knife around.

Just after 6pm, police arrived and led McLauchlin away in handcuffs.

Psychological report ordered

Mr Kerr said the knife recovered from McLauchlan had a 19cm blade.

He told the court the accused had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had more than 20 previous convictions, mostly for violence and disorder.

Sheriff Wade deferred sentence for background reports, including a psychological assessment.

“Mr McLauchlan should be in no doubt that this will result in a custodial sentence,” she said.

McLauchlan, listed as prisoner at HMP Perth, was remanded in custody until the next hearing on February 21.