Dundee woman hid drug-stuffed Kinder Egg in private parts and battered brother with crowbar By Gordon Currie January 26 2022, 12.47pm Updated: January 26 2022, 3.29pm Stacey Phinn admitted drug dealing and assault. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Kinder Egg and football assault Gaslighting serial domestic abuser from Dundee jailed ‘to reflect public’s disapproval’ Dundee engineering inspector, 60, groped woman after complimenting her garden and begged police not to tell his wife Stalkers, gamblers, sudden deaths and a pie fight — the year in review in Dundee Sheriff Court