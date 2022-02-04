Murder suspect fled to Tayside, prosecutors claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder suspect fled to Tayside, prosecutors claim

By Grant McCabe
February 4 2022, 1.09pm
Glasgow High Court sign

A murder suspect fled to houses in Dundee and Perth after allegedly killing one man and attempting to kill another, a court heard.

Brian Folan, 26, Jordon Morrison, 25, and Corey Craig, 27, will stand trial charged with murdering a man and trying to kill another.

The three are said to have carried out the alleged attacks at a house in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire on December 20, 2020.

Prosecutors claim they entered the property in the town’s Perth Crescent, while masked, and jumped on top of William McGuire.

It is said the 25 year-old – known as Billy – was repeatedly struck with knives and a bottle.

The murder charge states Mr McGuire was left so badly hurt, he died in hospital the next day.

Attempted murder

The three are separately accused of attempting to murder John Higgins at the house by assaulting him in a similar manner.

Folan faces a further accusation of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors claim he fled after the alleged attacks to different addresses in Dundee, Perth, Liverpool and elsewhere.

Folan finally faces a separate assault charge.

Lawyers Thomas Ross QC, John Scullion QC and Calum Weir pled not guilty on the behalf of the trio during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to start in November.

The case could last up to 12 days.

