Murder suspect fled to Tayside, prosecutors claim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder suspect fled to houses in Dundee and Perth after allegedly killing one man and attempting to kill another, a court heard.

Brian Folan, 26, Jordon Morrison, 25, and Corey Craig, 27, will stand trial charged with murdering a man and trying to kill another.

The three are said to have carried out the alleged attacks at a house in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire on December 20, 2020.

Prosecutors claim they entered the property in the town’s Perth Crescent, while masked, and jumped on top of William McGuire.

It is said the 25 year-old – known as Billy – was repeatedly struck with knives and a bottle.

The murder charge states Mr McGuire was left so badly hurt, he died in hospital the next day.

Attempted murder

The three are separately accused of attempting to murder John Higgins at the house by assaulting him in a similar manner.

Folan faces a further accusation of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors claim he fled after the alleged attacks to different addresses in Dundee, Perth, Liverpool and elsewhere.

Folan finally faces a separate assault charge.

Lawyers Thomas Ross QC, John Scullion QC and Calum Weir pled not guilty on the behalf of the trio during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to start in November.

The case could last up to 12 days.