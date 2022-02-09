Machete thug jailed after police manhunt in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man armed with a machete was found hiding in undergrowth by a police dog after an early-morning search at a Glenrothes housing estate.

Mark McDonald tried to conceal himself in bushes after taking the weapon to a property in Claymore Crescent.

The 41-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted brandishing the huge blade during a disturbance on August 22 2020.

He was jailed for more than two years.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova said McDonald was intoxicated when he arrived at he property carrying a “big machete” just before 8.30am.

McDonald struck the window of the back door with the blade and damaged it, she said.

Five minutes later, police attended.

They traced McDonald in a wooded area nearby about an hour later.

Officers “gave chase” and scoured the area, Ms Apostalova told the court.

A police dog traced McDonald hiding beneath undergrowth.

Other offences

McDonald, last of Minto Street in Edinburgh, previously admitted to acting with others in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards two people at the property, brandishing a machete and repeatedly striking a window with it, causing damage.

He further admitted to stealing £50 worth of wine, and four bottles of gin, from the Co-op on Woodside Road the month before.

McDonald also threatened to stab employees at The Food Warehouse on North Street just weeks earlier and threatened police officers only two days prior.

Struggles with Valium and alcohol

His solicitor Eilidh Grant said: “It does seem that he hasn’t got a proper recollection of events.

“But he fully accepts the events as libelled.”

She said: “He does seem to show some sort of recognition towards his behaviour.

“He wanted me to advise that he did not intend to hurt anybody.

Ms Grant added that her client struggled with Valium and alcohol misuse.

‘Incredibly depressing’

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed McDonald for 28 months, backdating the sentence to January when he was first remanded.

McDonald will also be under post-release supervision for his first nine months of liberty.

Sheriff McFarlane noted social workers graded McDonald to be a significant risk of harm to others.

Referring to his social work report, the sheriff said: “Mr McDonald, it’s quite rare that I read reports which I find incredibly depressing, and this is one of them, I’m afraid.

“Your life has been blighted by drugs and drink and offending.

“Whilst I hear what your solicitor is saying, the report says you had very little memory of the offence because you were under the influence at that time.

“I’m not persuaded that harm could not have happened that day.

“There’s no alternative way of dealing with you, Mr McDonald, other than by way of a custodial sentence.”