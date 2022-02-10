Drug dealer’s £12k Templehall operation uncovered by scatter flat staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drug dealer was caught running an illegal enterprise out of a Templehall scatter flat when staff members working there walked in on his operation.

John Taylor admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and street Valium Etizolam when he appeared via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old was living in short-term accommodation in the town’s St Kilda Crescent. The flats were managed by staff who also had keys.

At around 9am on November 13, 2020, two employees arrived at the property to investigate noise complaints.

They knocked at the door but got no response, so knocked on the accused’s bedroom door.

The pair made their way into the communal living room where they saw several lines of white powder on a TV unit and weighing scales with traces of white powder on them.

They contacted police when they spotted several suspicious plastic bags in Taylor’s bedroom.

Police raid

Officers arrived with a search warrant around 12 hours later. They found packages of heroin and Etizolam tablets spread out throughout Taylor’s room.

Drugs were hidden in drawers and on shelves.

Police also seized £1,250 in cash and another set of scales.

In total, 15,399 Etizolam tablets were found, which police valued at a maximum sale potential of £10,250.

They also found just under 35g of heroin, valued at approximately £1,525.

Taylor admitted to being concerned in the supply of both.

Planks

Taylor admitted that on another occasion, he brandished a plank of wood and then lied to police about who he was.

He had been at a house party on September 11 and neighbours heard the sound of banging.

At 9am, Taylor and another man left the flat and appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.”

The two were carrying pieces of wood and were shouting and swearing.

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner said: “That went on for several minutes.”

They were approached by a member of the public who asked them to calm down, which they did and Taylor apologised.

Police attended and when they apprehended Taylor, he told them his name was Mark Thomson.

Later at a police station, his true identity was revealed.

Confiscation hearing

Taylor admitted acting in a threatening manner and to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said a number of youths had come to the premises with bits of wood.

In relation to lying to police, Mr McCafferty said: “It was a foolish act.”

He said of the drug dealing charges: “Effectively the hold up (in the case) was the expert report from police.

“The contents of that were accepted.

“The stock report deals with maxima and minima,” he explained, stressing the values could be as low as £3,700 for the Etizolam and £920 for the heroin.

Mr McCafferty said: “He is somebody who has a record.

“He has had custodial sentences and recognises the court will be dealing with him in that manner.

“The record he has is certainly not something to be proud of.

“He’s not a stupid man. He has spoken to the prison regarding education.

“He wants to move back to the area, but not to an area where he’s a kent face.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “It’s a pretty grim record.”

He jailed Taylor for 33 months altogether, backdated to September 13, and fixed a confiscation hearing relating to cash found in his flat for March 22.