Dogwalkers saved wheat field from £6,000 blaze after ‘sniggering’ Fife man ‘pung fag’ into crop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dogwalkers saved wheat field from £6,000 blaze after ‘sniggering’ Fife man ‘pung fag’ into crop

By Ross Gardiner
February 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 26 2022, 11.11am
Chris Thomson started a fire in a wheat field beside Starkies Wood.
Chris Thomson started a fire in a wheat field beside Starkies Wood.

A sniggering Fifer who “pung a fag” into a Buckhaven wheat field could have caused £6,000 worth of fire damage but for the quick-thinking of local dog walkers.

Christopher Thomson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit acting in a culpable and reckless manner at Muiredge Plantation – beside Starkies Woods.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “At approximately 8.30 on August 25, 2019, civilians were walking their dog in a wooded area next to the locus called Starkies Wood.

“They passed the accused exiting the locus, sniggering.

“One of the civilians heard what she thought was crackling.

“They walked along the trodden wheat path where the accused had just come from.

“There, they found two or three started small fires in the long wheat and extinguished them by stamping and calling for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The areas of ashes each covered between one and two square metres.

Criminal investigation

Mr Piskorz explained SFRS were unable to find any sign of an accelerant but firefighters believed the incident was an act of fire raising and police became involved.

Officers traced and arrested 28-year-old Thomson.

The court heard had it not been for the quick action of the passing dog walkers, the blaze could have caused up to £6,000 worth of damage.

Firebug Thomson, of Rowan Crescent in Buckhaven, admitted he started the fire.

His solicitor Lynn Herbert said: “There’s a path that goes across the field. It’s not officially a right of way.

“Basically, my client says he was walking through the field with a friend.

“He pung a fag.

“Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be a particularly bad fire.”

Unemployed Thomson was told to be of good behaviour for three months by Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

The sheriff told him: “You’re very lucky that the fire didn’t cause more damage and that people were near to stamp it out.”

First offender Thomson is due back in court on May 26 to be sentenced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]