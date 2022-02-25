Potential life sentence for Glenrothes man who raped 84-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Potential life sentence for Glenrothes man who raped 84-year-old

By Dave Finlay
February 25 2022, 12.39pm
The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh

An armed intruder who raped an elderly widow in her home was warned he could face a life sentence for the appalling crime.

Kyle McKenzie mercilessly subjected his victim to the ordeal, despite the 84-year-old woman telling him: “You are going to kill me.”

McKenzie, 23, armed with a gardening tool, donned a balaclava and rubber gloves before breaking into the house in Glenrothes, where the disabled pensioner lived alone.

The woman managed to use her community alarm to summon help.

McKenzie earlier admitted breaking into the woman’s home on June 25, 2020 and assaulting and raping her.

He also pled guilty to breaking into the home of another elderly woman in the Fife town on the same night and stealing a decanter from her house.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby, at the High Court in Edinburgh, asked for a risk assessment order to be prepared as a prelude a possible Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

The judge told McKenzie: “The level of violence which you used in this case was really quite extreme.”

Lord Boyd pointed out there was “a degree of preparation” in the offence.

He acknowledged McKenzie was a first offender but added: “You express guilt and shame, but you are really unable to provide an explanation.”

‘You are going to kill me’

The court heard the rape victim had gone to bed after leaving a bedroom window open by an inch when she was wakened about 5 am with covers being pulled from her body.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop said: “She observed a male wearing all black clothing and a balaclava brandishing a garden tool.

“He stated: ‘Don’t scream, don’t resist’.”

The pensioner began to struggle and was repeatedly punched in the head.

During the assault McKenzie put his hands on her chest, which restricted her breathing.

As she continued to struggle for breath, she told him: “You are going to kill me.”

The High Court in Edinburgh

The prosecutor said during the assault the woman remembered her community alarm and decided to ask her assailant to move her to the bed.

McKenzie assisted her onto the bed and she managed to reach an alarm bracelet above the headboard and activate it.

An alarm team employee contacted her and she said: “Please send someone as quickly as you can.

“I’ve just been raped. Somebody’s broken into the house, please hurry, please.”

McKenzie escaped through the bedroom window.

He was arrested on July 7 in 2020 at a known associate’s home in Kirkcaldy.

‘Consent’ claim

Sick McKenzie originally indicated he intended to rely on a special defence of consent over the rape charge.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston told Lord Boyd on Friday: “He has little recollection of events.

“He was at the end of a long binge session.”

She said a background report prepared on McKenzie, who was living between addresses in Glenrothes and Falkirk, in Stirlingshire, at the time of the offences, described him as “being overcome by guilt and shame”.

She said: “There is no history of sexual deviancy. He had an age-appropriate girlfriend at the time.”

What is an OLR?

Lord Boyd adjourned sentencing on McKenzie until May for the preparation of the full risk assessment report on him.

Under an OLR the court fixes a minimum term that the offender must serve in prison and any future release is decided by parole authorities, with monitoring continuing .

The indeterminate sentence is reserved for the most serious sexual and violent cases, short of murder.

