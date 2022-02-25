How much does it cost to rent an e-bike in Dundee?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When public e-bikes were mooted for Dundee, it was thought they would be most popular with commuters.

But when they rolled into the city in November 2020, many people were working from home.

Instead, the Embark Dundee bikes have mostly been used for leisure by locals and tourists alike.

Managed by Spain-based firm Ride On, more than 16,000 people have used the fleet of 125 bikes.

Now, the company wants to double the number of e-bikes in the city.

With around 125 electric bikes already across the city, Ride On plans to double that amount by Spring this year.

How much does it cost to ride an e-bike?

The international company has now introduced a “virtual wallet” for users to credit money for trips.

It comes alongside a new charging scheme which sees riders charged for exactly the number of minutes they spend on the bike rather than a time range.

Users can now ride the most popular e-bike route in the city, from Discovery Point to Broughty Ferry – which takes around 25 minutes – for just 85p for an annual or monthly member and £2.70 for pay as you go users.

An annual membership costs £60 a year and monthly membership costs £12 a month. Both provide discounted prices for e-bike use.

Annual and monthly users

Minimum credit to use a bike: 60p

Unlock fee per trip: 60p (previously free)

First 20 minutes: free (previously 60p)

Over 20 minutes to two hours: 5p per minute (previously £1.20 per 20 minutes)

Over two hours: 18p per minute (previously £3.50 per 20 minutes)

E-bike and dock bookings: 60p per minute

Pay as you go

Minimum credit to use a bike: £2.20

Unlock fee per trip: £1 (previously £1.20)

First 20 minutes: 6p (not a previous option)

Over 20 minutes to two hours: 10p per minute (previously £1.240 per 20 minutes)

Over two hours: 20p per minute (previously £3.56 per 20 minutes)

E-bike and dock bookings: 60p per minute

Previously, residents in the West End of the city mounted a successful legal action against Dundee City Council after it approved placing a large e-bike rack on Blackness Avenue.

‘Committed’ to sustainable transport

Brian Bellman, Ride On’s city manager, said: “Embark Dundee really has become part of Dundee’s landscape.

“We’ve been listening to our thousands of riders and with the aim of doubling users in 2022, we have launched a new pricing model more adapted to their needs.

“We provide one of the most effective travel solutions in Dundee and we are committed to encourage the use of sustainable transportation solutions”.