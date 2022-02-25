How much does it cost to rent an e-bike in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How much does it cost to rent an e-bike in Dundee?

By Amie Flett
February 25 2022, 1.09pm
Brian Bellman, Dundee city's manager for Ride On, Sara Ylipoti chief operations officer of Ride On and Peter Docherty, CEO of Embark Platform with some of the e-bikes.
When public e-bikes were mooted for Dundee, it was thought they would be most popular with commuters.

But when they rolled into the city in November 2020, many people were working from home.

Instead, the Embark Dundee bikes have mostly been used for leisure by locals and tourists alike.

Managed by Spain-based firm Ride On, more than 16,000 people have used the fleet of 125 bikes.

Now, the company wants to double the number of e-bikes in the city.

With around 125 electric bikes already across the city, Ride On plans to double that amount by Spring this year.

How much does it cost to ride an e-bike?

The international company has now introduced a “virtual wallet” for users to credit money for trips.

It comes alongside a new charging scheme which sees riders charged for exactly the number of minutes they spend on the bike rather than a time range.

Users can now ride the most popular e-bike route in the city, from Discovery Point to Broughty Ferry – which takes around 25 minutes – for just 85p for an annual or monthly member and £2.70 for pay as you go users.

An annual membership costs £60 a year and monthly membership costs £12 a month. Both provide discounted prices for e-bike use.

Annual and monthly users

  • Minimum credit to use a bike: 60p
  • Unlock fee per trip: 60p (previously free)
  • First 20 minutes: free (previously 60p)
  • Over 20 minutes to two hours: 5p per minute (previously £1.20 per 20 minutes)
  • Over two hours: 18p per minute (previously £3.50 per 20 minutes)
  • E-bike and dock bookings: 60p per minute

Pay as you go 

  • Minimum credit to use a bike: £2.20
  • Unlock fee per trip: £1 (previously £1.20)
  • First 20 minutes: 6p (not a previous option)
  • Over 20 minutes to two hours: 10p per minute (previously £1.240 per 20 minutes)
  • Over two hours: 20p per minute (previously £3.56 per 20 minutes)
  • E-bike and dock bookings: 60p per minute
An embark e-bike at the Dundee waterfront.

Previously, residents in the West End of the city mounted a successful legal action against Dundee City Council after it approved placing a large e-bike rack on Blackness Avenue.

‘Committed’ to sustainable transport

Brian Bellman, Ride On’s city manager, said: “Embark Dundee really has become part of Dundee’s landscape.

“We’ve been listening to our thousands of riders and with the aim of doubling users in 2022, we have launched a new pricing model more adapted to their needs.

“We provide one of the most effective travel solutions in Dundee and we are committed to encourage the use of sustainable transportation solutions”.

