Fife domestic abuser threatened to kill ex-partner in chilling texts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife domestic abuser threatened to kill ex-partner in chilling texts

By Jamie McKenzie
February 28 2022, 7.30am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.54am
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A domestic abuser sent text messages threatening to kill his ex-partner after she contacted him about messaging other women.

Christopher Jones, of McGrigor Road in Rosyth, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman when he appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The court heard the 49-year-old is currently serving an eight month prison sentence for past domestic abuse offences and breaches of bail concerning the same woman.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said the woman had contacted Jones about him messaging other women, which led to an argument on November 5 last year.

She ended their relationship and asked him not to contact her but the next day received several text messages from Jones asking to collect personal items and containing threats of violence.

One message read: “I’m going to kill someone today as well as myself. I can not live without you.”

Another message said it would be best if she opened the door or he would climb through the window, before adding: “You really are going to die with me.”

The fiscal depute said: “These messages terrified the witness and, in fear, she contacted the police.”

‘Just stupid texts’

Jones was later arrested and charged by police and replied to officers they were “just stupid texts.”

Defence lawyer Peter Robertson said Jones, who works in the building industry, has struggled with alcohol misuse and planned to re-engage with services to help him with this upon his release.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Jones: “It’s apparent to me you have had your last drink if you are to make anything of the rest of your life so I will defer sentence for six months for you to be of good behaviour and abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

“If you comply with these conditions you will be admonished but if not, you will be punished.

“With your record, if there is any trouble at all, it looks like a custodial sentence as well.”

Jones’s earliest release date for his previous offending is May 13 this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]