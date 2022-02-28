Fife domestic abuser threatened to kill ex-partner in chilling texts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A domestic abuser sent text messages threatening to kill his ex-partner after she contacted him about messaging other women.

Christopher Jones, of McGrigor Road in Rosyth, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman when he appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The court heard the 49-year-old is currently serving an eight month prison sentence for past domestic abuse offences and breaches of bail concerning the same woman.

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said the woman had contacted Jones about him messaging other women, which led to an argument on November 5 last year.

She ended their relationship and asked him not to contact her but the next day received several text messages from Jones asking to collect personal items and containing threats of violence.

One message read: “I’m going to kill someone today as well as myself. I can not live without you.”

Another message said it would be best if she opened the door or he would climb through the window, before adding: “You really are going to die with me.”

The fiscal depute said: “These messages terrified the witness and, in fear, she contacted the police.”

‘Just stupid texts’

Jones was later arrested and charged by police and replied to officers they were “just stupid texts.”

Defence lawyer Peter Robertson said Jones, who works in the building industry, has struggled with alcohol misuse and planned to re-engage with services to help him with this upon his release.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Jones: “It’s apparent to me you have had your last drink if you are to make anything of the rest of your life so I will defer sentence for six months for you to be of good behaviour and abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

“If you comply with these conditions you will be admonished but if not, you will be punished.

“With your record, if there is any trouble at all, it looks like a custodial sentence as well.”

Jones’s earliest release date for his previous offending is May 13 this year.