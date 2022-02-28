‘I dealt with everything that happened to me, through my eating disorder’: Local women share their emotional recovery journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I dealt with everything that happened to me, through my eating disorder’: Local women share their emotional recovery journeys

By Saskia Harper
February 28 2022, 7.33am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.54am
To mark Eating Disorder Awareness Week starting today, two local women share their stories, in the hope they encourage others to reach out for support.

Here, the women tell us:

  • How Grace’s condition impacted her social life, and relationships with family
  • How Jane’s eating disorder was triggered by eczema – and how she thought it meant she’d never have children
  • The ways their illnesses controlled their lives and how, with the right support, they’re overcoming their individual battles

Grace’s story

Grace Liddiard’s anorexia was triggered after a sexual assault and acquiring a head injury in a car accident. She was just 15 when her illness began.

Grace, from Errol in Perthshire, remembers: “I dealt with everything that happened to me, through anorexia.

Grace has struggled with anorexia and bulimia since she was 15.

“It went on for about six years and I didn’t seek help. I tried to deal with it myself and in doing that I became bulimic.

“It was very isolating, especially when I was a teenager. I just felt very ashamed of it. I thought if I told someone, they’d wonder why I couldn’t just snap out of it.

“There was a lot of shame, a lot of isolation and a lot of self-hatred really.”

‘I completely shut myself off’

Not only did her eating disorder severely impact her physical and mental health, it had a knock on effect on all aspects of Grace’s life.

The 31-year-old explains: “I missed a lot of school. The biggest impact was I felt I couldn’t socialise, because usually socialising involves food.

“I completely shut myself off and felt very guilty about not being ‘normal’.

“I didn’t share a lot with my parents and that put a strain on our relationship for a while because they could see I wasn’t happy, but I really pushed them away.

“It felt like I needed to deal with it by myself because if I couldn’t handle this, I couldn’t handle any of the other problems that came my way later in life.”

In September last year, Grace finally felt ready to reach out for support.

She continues: “It got to the point where I’m in a stable, happy relationship, I have a puppy and a job I love, but I was coming home every day and finding it really hard to live with myself because of the huge ups and downs and the self-doubt.

“I said to my GP ‘everything in my life is perfect, but I’m really unhappy. There’s nothing else to blame it on now and it’s time I dealt with it.'”

‘I feel stronger’

Grace now receives cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and takes medication to help her mental health. Reaching out for support was the first step on the road to recovery.

She says: “I have a fantastic GP. She checked in with me every week for the first few months.

“My counsellor has changed my life. I’ve been able to talk to her about things I’ve never been able to speak about with anyone else.

Grace’s puppy, Belle, has also helped her throughout her recovery journey.

“If you’d told me six months ago I’d find it easy to talk to a stranger, I wouldn’t have believed it.

“I’ve also started exercising which I haven’t done for a very long time. I do it as a way of experiencing my body in a positive way.

“Physically, I feel stronger and that’s really helped my mental health as well. Exercise really helps me switch off.

“For the first time ever I feel like there’s a possibility at some point in my life I won’t struggle with an eating disorder. There’s hope.”

Jane’s story

Like Grace, Jane Fraser’s eating disorder also began in her early teens.

Jane, 45, explains: “I developed really severe eczema around 11 years old and it turned out I was allergic to a lot of food.

“As a teenager it was quite difficult. I felt like the only thing I could do was stop eating. I felt that would help.

Jane’s eating disorder began in her early teens.

“It impacted my ability to feel hungry and I ended up at a very low weight.

“At 18 I realised things needed to change. I went on holiday with my parents and everyone thought I was about 11 because I was so small. My periods had stopped.

“Over the years I tried to teach myself to eat again and how to feel hungry. I really struggled with that until I was about 30.”

‘The smallest thing was too much for me’

Jane struggled with anorexia, before developing symptoms of bulimia too.

Her problems continued into adulthood, despite trying her best to function as “normally” as possible.

The mum-of-two continues: “I wasn’t able to maintain relationships. I tried multiple times but I found it incredibly stressful. They all ended because my mental health just couldn’t handle the pressure.

Jane is now fully recovered an is using her experience to help others.

“I would walk up and down the house because I was so stressed and couldn’t really concentrate on anything.

“My house was a mess. There were times where I couldn’t handle opening letters or bills which got me into financial trouble. The smallest thing was too much for me.

“Everyone thought I was the life and soul of the party, but I was like a duck on the water – looking calm but below the surface you’re struggling.”

‘I never thought being fully recovered would be possible’

After years of struggling, Jane finally visited her GP for support and she was referred for counselling.

She’s now volunteer services manager at Fife-based charity, SupportED. The charity helps people struggling with eating disorders around Scotland through peer support and one-to-one befriending.

Many of the staff and volunteers have their own lived experience and use that to help others wishing to begin recovery.

Jane says: “The charity gives people a safe space to talk without judgement. If you have an eating disorder, there’s still such a terrible stigma around it.

“But at SupportED, no one’s going to judge you because everyone’s either in the same place as you, or they’ve been there. You feel like part of a community.

“I never thought being fully recovered, having a “normal” life and experiencing the magic of having children would be possible.

“Just tell someone about what you’re going through. The biggest thing you can do is talk about it.

“Once you get that off your own shoulders, you feel so much lighter.”

