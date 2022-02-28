Kirriemuir Explorer Scout Finlay excited for South Korean Jamboree adventure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus Explorer Scout has set his sights on next summer and a trip to South Korea for the World Jamboree.

Finlay Crawford from Kirriemuir will fly the flag for the 2nd Kirriemuir Scouts at the huge international gathering.

The 16-year-old is among around 3,200 UK Explorer Scouts picked to join 50,000 at the event.

And he is thrilled to be one of just 36 young people from Scouts Scotland’s east region set to make the 5,000-mile journey.

International connections

The Webster’s High School pupil will be adding to a growing list of international friendships.

And it’s also an opportunity for Finlay to make up for missing out on the 2020 European Jamboree.

He had been selected for the event before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be chosen,” he said.

“This will be a great opportunity to meet other Scouts and Guides from all over the world. And to learn about South Korea and its culture.

“I attended a Swedish exchange camp three years ago in Scotland.

“I learnt many things from the exchange Scouts which really interested me.

“Going to South Korea will give me the opportunity to learn new things and develop the skills I’ve already gained as a Beaver, Cub, Scout and now Explorer Scout.

“I’ve also been lucky enough to be accepted for the Blair Atholl international camp.”

The event this summer will bring up to 1,500 young people to Perthshire from the likes of the USA, Canada and Japan.

Finlay’s mum, Leaca, has been a Beaver Scout Leader in Kirrie for many years.

His younger sister, Lily Aitchison, 9, is now a Cub Scout.

Fundraising challenge

But he has now started out on the journey to finance the South Korea experience.

“I have to fundraise £3,765,” said Finlay.

“It’s a large amount of money, but I am organising several fundraising events to try my best to raise it all.

“If I exceed the target for the trip I would be donating anything left over back to Kirriemuir Scouts.”

A JustGiving page has been launched to try and bring in £1,000 of the target.

And Finlay’s uncles have agreed to help out with a charity waxing in the town’s Gairie Inn on April 3.

They are both very well-known locally – John Crawford as chairman of the Kirrie Bonfest AC/DC celebration event, and Scott Crawford as bass guitarist with local band Emerald Sunday.