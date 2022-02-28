Kirriemuir Explorer Scout Finlay excited for South Korean Jamboree adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir Explorer Scout Finlay excited for South Korean Jamboree adventure

By Graham Brown
February 28 2022, 7.40am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.54am
Kirriemuir Explorer Scout Finlay Crawford. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Kirriemuir Explorer Scout Finlay Crawford. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

An Angus Explorer Scout has set his sights on next summer and a trip to South Korea for the World Jamboree.

Finlay Crawford from Kirriemuir will fly the flag for the 2nd Kirriemuir Scouts at the huge international gathering.

Finlay Crawford
Finlay Crawford at his Northmuir home. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The 16-year-old is among around 3,200 UK Explorer Scouts picked to join 50,000 at the event.

And he is thrilled to be one of just 36 young people from Scouts Scotland’s east region set to make the 5,000-mile journey.

International connections

The Webster’s High School pupil will be adding to a growing list of international friendships.

And it’s also an opportunity for Finlay to make up for missing out on the 2020 European Jamboree.

He had been selected for the event before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be chosen,” he said.

Scouting
Finlay is a member of the 2nd Kirriemuir Scout Group. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“This will be a great opportunity to meet other Scouts and Guides from all over the world. And to learn about South Korea and its culture.

“I attended a Swedish exchange camp three years ago in Scotland.

“I learnt many things from the exchange Scouts which really interested me.

Finlay Crawford
Finlay is South Korea-bound next summer. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“Going to South Korea will give me the opportunity to learn new things and develop the skills I’ve already gained as a Beaver, Cub, Scout and now Explorer Scout.

“I’ve also been lucky enough to be accepted for the Blair Atholl international camp.”

The event this summer will bring up to 1,500 young people to Perthshire from the likes of the USA, Canada and Japan.

Finlay’s mum, Leaca, has been a Beaver Scout Leader in Kirrie for many years.

His younger sister, Lily Aitchison, 9, is now a Cub Scout.

Fundraising challenge

But he has now started out on the journey to finance the South Korea experience.

“I have to fundraise £3,765,” said Finlay.

“It’s a large amount of money, but I am organising several fundraising events to try my best to raise it all.

“If I exceed the target for the trip I would be donating anything left over back to Kirriemuir Scouts.”

A JustGiving page has been launched to try and bring in £1,000 of the target.

And Finlay’s uncles have agreed to help out with a charity waxing in the town’s Gairie Inn on April 3.

They are both very well-known locally – John Crawford as chairman of the Kirrie Bonfest AC/DC celebration event, and Scott Crawford as bass guitarist with local band Emerald Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]