Thomas O’Brien relishing final Championship run in as Arbroath skipper says Lichties have ‘nothing to lose’

Defender Thomas O’Brien is relishing the final part of the Championship season, insisting that Arbroath have “nothing to lose”.

The Lichties chalked up another clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Morton on Saturday as the side extended their stay at the top of the league to nine weeks.

With just 10 games to go, the league title looks set to go right to the wire with Kilmarnock level on points.

‘Make the most of it’

However the season pans out Arbroath will have exceeded all expectations having initially sought out to stay in the league.

While his side don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, captain O’Brien believes they have to make the most of their opportunity at the top.

“We are part-time and a lot of clubs expect to be in play offs,” he said.

“We’re in a good position and you have to go for it and believe in yourself but we don’t feel pressure.

“Who would have believed Arbroath would have been in this position?

“You’ve got to make the most of it, you don’t get many times like this in football.

“You play in good stadiums and it’s great for the fans and we’ll be another year in the Championship.

“That was our aim at the start of the season. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

Next up is fellow title-challengers Partick Thistle at Gayfield before they host Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Jags have three games in hand as they look to close the gap at the top.

But O’Brien is looking to make home advantage count.

“Games come thick and fast this time of year in Scotland,” he said.

“Partick will also be trying to catch up their games.

“The game will be good, we’ll rest up and look forward to that.

“We’ve got a few games at home now so hopefully we’ll try and get something from Partick.”

Three points not guaranteed

O’Brien took heart from his side’s draw at Cappielow, which was their second 0-0 draw in a row against a side lower down the Championship.

But the Lichties’ skipper says his side’s position doesn’t guarantee them the three points.

“We’ve always said the Championship is a hard league and when it gets to the last quarter teams are fighting for their lives,” he explained.

“There are going to be a lot harder games to come.

“You see right across the league, there are going to be points dropped.

“We can only look after our own performance.

“Morton are an in-form team at the moment, we’ve got no right to go to any place and think we can take points just because of where we are.

“At the end of the day, we are part time and it has been a good season. ”