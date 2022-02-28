Thomas O’Brien relishing final Championship run in as Arbroath skipper says Lichties have ‘nothing to lose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas O’Brien relishing final Championship run in as Arbroath skipper says Lichties have ‘nothing to lose’

By Scott Lorimer
February 28 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath captain Thomas O'Brien
Defender Thomas O’Brien is relishing the final part of the Championship season, insisting that Arbroath have “nothing to lose”.

The Lichties chalked up another clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Morton on Saturday as the side extended their stay at the top of the league to nine weeks.

With just 10 games to go, the league title looks set to go right to the wire with Kilmarnock level on points.

‘Make the most of it’

However the season pans out Arbroath will have exceeded all expectations having initially sought out to stay in the league.

While his side don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, captain O’Brien believes they have to make the most of their opportunity at the top.

“We are part-time and a lot of clubs expect to be in play offs,” he said.

“We’re in a good position and you have to go for it and believe in yourself but we don’t feel pressure.

Thomas O'Brien in action against Raith Rovers earlier in the season.
“Who would have believed Arbroath would have been in this position?

“You’ve got to make the most of it, you don’t get many times like this in football.

“You play in good stadiums and it’s great for the fans and we’ll be another year in the Championship.

“That was our aim at the start of the season. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

Next up is fellow title-challengers Partick Thistle at Gayfield before they host Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Jags have three games in hand as they look to close the gap at the top.

But O’Brien is looking to make home advantage count.

O'Brien hopes to make the home advantage count at Gayfield.
“Games come thick and fast this time of year in Scotland,” he said.

“Partick will also be trying to catch up their games.

“The game will be good, we’ll rest up and look forward to that.

“We’ve got a few games at home now so hopefully we’ll try and get something from Partick.”

Three points not guaranteed

O’Brien took heart from his side’s draw at Cappielow, which was their second 0-0 draw in a row against a side lower down the Championship.

But the Lichties’ skipper says his side’s position doesn’t guarantee them the three points.

Arbroath had to work hard for their point against Morton.
“We’ve always said the Championship is a hard league and when it gets to the last quarter teams are fighting for their lives,” he explained.

“There are going to be a lot harder games to come.

“You see right across the league, there are going to be points dropped.

“We can only look after our own performance.

“Morton are an in-form team at the moment, we’ve got no right to go to any place and think we can take points just because of where we are.

“At the end of the day, we are part time and it has been a good season. ”

 

