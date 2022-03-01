‘You’re dealing with a nutter here’ – Would-be copper thief caught red-handed inside Perth childcare centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A self-proclaimed “nutter” threatened to “flip” a terrified delivery driver’s car and tried to steal copper piping from a Tayside childcare hub.

Charles Lindsay was caught by police inside the council-run Early Childhood Centre in Perth.

The 38-year-old let himself into the McCallum Court facility last month, after finding the door unlocked.

Perth Sheriff Court heard, in a separate incident, Lindsay had threatened a delivery driver after she dropped off a parcel at a new housing estate in Rattray.

He told her: “You’re dealing with a nutter here.”

Childcare centre raid

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court Lindsay and another man targeted the City of Perth Early Childhood Centre just after 11am on January 25.

“A security guard on duty received a call from his control room, saying that someone had been seen at the perimeter fence.

“He went to check to the building and was able to get in through the back door.

“He looked inside and saw a male climbing into the ceiling using a ladder.

“The security guard closed the door and contacted the police.”

Officers arrived about an hour later.

“They entered the property and traced the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

The two men had gloves on and were standing next to a stepladder.

“There were sections of copper piping on the floor in front of them,” said Mr Harding.

“Some of them had been placed inside a black bin liner.

“They were also in possession of bolt cutters.”

Lindsay, of Leslie Court, Perth, told police: “We hadn’t actually stolen anything – there was nothing stolen.”

The other man added: “The door was open so how can it be a housebreaking?”

Lindsay admitted entering the building and attempting to steal a quantity of copper pipe.

‘You don’t know what I’m capable of’

The court heard that on April 18, 2021, Lindsay behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards delivery driver Rachel Collins in Milton Crescent, Rattray.

Mr Harding said: “At 4.45pm, Ms Collins had just made a delivery.

“She began to drive out of the street and onto Douglas Davidson Drive when she observed the accused.

“He stepped out into her path and she stopped her vehicle.

“The accused approached the vehicle and leant onto the bonnet.

“He had his face right at the windscreen, looking directly at the complainer.”

Lindsay told her: “Don’t p*** me off. You’re dealing with a nutter here.”

He added: “I could flip this car. You don’t know what I’m capable of.”

Ms Collins shouted back: “I haven’t done anything.”

Lindsay told her: “I’m going to find you and I’ll get you,” before walking away.

He pled guilty to swearing at Ms Collins, preventing her from driving away by blocking her path, leaning on the bonnet of her vehicle and uttering threats towards her.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio deferred sentence for background reports until March 13.