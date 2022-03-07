High-speed Fife police chase put drivers, cyclist and pedestrians in danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

High-speed Fife police chase put drivers, cyclist and pedestrians in danger

By Ross Gardiner
March 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 7 2022, 6.53am
David Ingram will be sentenced later this month.
A Fife man led police on a 10-mile, high-speed pursuit from Kirkcaldy to Aberdour.

During his heart-in-mouth journey, David Ingram came close to striking another car, a cyclist and pedestrians as he sped through unclassified road towards Shell and Exxon’s liquified petroleum gas export base at Braefoot Bay.

Ingram appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving dangerously through country roads in Fife last summer while being followed by police with flashing blue lights.

The court was told the June 1 chase began at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and continued all the way to Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal on the edge of Aberdour.

Narrowly missed pedestrians

At one point in the pursuit, the 38-year-old went through a red light and forced another vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision,

Ingram, of Seafield View in Kirkcaldy, also drove close to a cyclist and near to pedestrians.

While behind the wheel of a silver Volkswagen, Ingram drove through metal road barriers and traffic cones, which were blocking off roadworks.

He proceeded on to a section of road which was closed to traffic and then drove at speed towards a stationary police vehicle, narrowly avoiding striking it.

His chase came to an end when he eventually mounted a pavement and a grass verge,

The high-speed pursuit left his car damaged, as well as the road barriers road barriers he struck.

Interim disqualification

Ingram admitted that he drove dangerously along Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie Road, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Esplanade and Bridge Street, the B9157, the unclassified Kissing Trees Road, the A909 and Cowdenbeath Road near Burntisland and Aberdour’s Mill Farm Road before reaching Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal and the A921.

He pled guilty to driving at excessive speed for the roadways there and driving around corners at excessive speed.

He was disqualified from holding a driving licence by Sheriff David Hall.

The sheriff ordered a social work report ahead of sentencing Ingram and asked for him to be assessed for a possible curfew tag.

Ingram is due back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced on March 31.

