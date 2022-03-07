High-speed Fife police chase put drivers, cyclist and pedestrians in danger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man led police on a 10-mile, high-speed pursuit from Kirkcaldy to Aberdour.

During his heart-in-mouth journey, David Ingram came close to striking another car, a cyclist and pedestrians as he sped through unclassified road towards Shell and Exxon’s liquified petroleum gas export base at Braefoot Bay.

Ingram appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving dangerously through country roads in Fife last summer while being followed by police with flashing blue lights.

The court was told the June 1 chase began at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and continued all the way to Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal on the edge of Aberdour.

Narrowly missed pedestrians

At one point in the pursuit, the 38-year-old went through a red light and forced another vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision,

Ingram, of Seafield View in Kirkcaldy, also drove close to a cyclist and near to pedestrians.

While behind the wheel of a silver Volkswagen, Ingram drove through metal road barriers and traffic cones, which were blocking off roadworks.

He proceeded on to a section of road which was closed to traffic and then drove at speed towards a stationary police vehicle, narrowly avoiding striking it.

His chase came to an end when he eventually mounted a pavement and a grass verge,

The high-speed pursuit left his car damaged, as well as the road barriers road barriers he struck.

Interim disqualification

Ingram admitted that he drove dangerously along Kirkcaldy’s Balwearie Road, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Esplanade and Bridge Street, the B9157, the unclassified Kissing Trees Road, the A909 and Cowdenbeath Road near Burntisland and Aberdour’s Mill Farm Road before reaching Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal and the A921.

He pled guilty to driving at excessive speed for the roadways there and driving around corners at excessive speed.

He was disqualified from holding a driving licence by Sheriff David Hall.

The sheriff ordered a social work report ahead of sentencing Ingram and asked for him to be assessed for a possible curfew tag.

Ingram is due back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced on March 31.