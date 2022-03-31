Ex-boxer challenged neighbours to fight after Kinross house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former boxer who challenged his neighbours to a fight after his house caught fire has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Bantamweight fighter Ryan Warden was spotted by police ranting at residents during a late-night disturbance in Kinross.

He screamed: “Come to my door and I’ll stick a knife through your throats.”

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Dalwhamie Street on April 30, 2020.

Warden, now of Angus Road, Scone, also pleaded guilty to driving in Perth while disqualified and without insurance in early 2021.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined him £540, ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 30 months.

“There is no excuse for your behaviour,” he told him.

Comments were ‘misconstrued’

The incident took place when strict Covid-19 lockdown rules were in place, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Police were called to the street at about 10pm due to a disturbance in the street.

“They spoke to people who were were standing outside and asked them to return to their homes.”

He said police officers walked further along the street when they spotted the accused.

“He was shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner,” said Mr Harding.

“His words were directed at residents and he was challenging them to a fight.”

After hearing his comment about the knife, officers told Warden to go home but he refused.

“The two officers took hold of Warden and escorted him to the police van while he continued shouting and swearing,” said Mr Harding.

“Whilst within the back of the van, he hit his head and banged the cage until he eventually calmed down.”

Warden told police his comments had been “misconstrued”.

He pled guilty to acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Warden further admitted a separate charge of driving a Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified, on West Bridge Street and Tay Street in Perth, on January 31 last year.

At a previous hearing, he addressed the court: “It was because my house was on fire and all my neighbours were outside.”

Warden’s solicitor told the court his client had since settled down.

His new partner was a “stabilising influence,” he said.

Warden had further been dealing with issues related to stress and PTSD, the court was told.

Residents in the new Kinross estate had complained about parties in Dalwhamie Street during the first lockdown.

Weeks after Warden’s arrest, we told how hero builder Scott Robertson rescued two people from a burning property in the same street.