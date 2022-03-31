Ex-boxer challenged neighbours to fight after Kinross house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-boxer challenged neighbours to fight after Kinross house fire

By Jamie Buchan
March 31 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 31 2022, 8.45am
Ryan Warden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A former boxer who challenged his neighbours to a fight after his house caught fire has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Bantamweight fighter Ryan Warden was spotted by police ranting at residents during a late-night disturbance in Kinross.

He screamed: “Come to my door and I’ll stick a knife through your throats.”

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Dalwhamie Street on April 30, 2020.

Warden, now of Angus Road, Scone, also pleaded guilty to driving in Perth while disqualified and without insurance in early 2021.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined him £540, ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 30 months.

“There is no excuse for your behaviour,” he told him.

Comments were ‘misconstrued’

The incident took place when strict Covid-19 lockdown rules were in place, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Police were called to the street at about 10pm due to a disturbance in the street.

“They spoke to people who were were standing outside and asked them to return to their homes.”

He said police officers walked further along the street when they spotted the accused.

“He was shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner,” said Mr Harding.

“His words were directed at residents and he was challenging them to a fight.”

After hearing his comment about the knife, officers told Warden to go home but he refused.

“The two officers took hold of Warden and escorted him to the police van while he continued shouting and swearing,” said Mr Harding.

“Whilst within the back of the van, he hit his head and banged the cage until he eventually calmed down.”

Warden told police his comments had been “misconstrued”.

He pled guilty to acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Warden further admitted a separate charge of driving a Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified, on West Bridge Street and Tay Street in Perth, on January 31 last year.

At a previous hearing, he addressed the court: “It was because my house was on fire and all my neighbours were outside.”

Warden’s solicitor told the court his client had since settled down.

His new partner was a “stabilising influence,” he said.

Warden had further been dealing with issues related to stress and PTSD, the court was told.

Residents in the new Kinross estate had complained about parties in Dalwhamie Street during the first lockdown.

Weeks after Warden’s arrest, we told how hero builder Scott Robertson rescued two people from a burning property in the same street.

