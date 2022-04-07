Inverkeithing primary blaze trio placed on supervision after starting devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Inverkeithing primary blaze trio placed on supervision after starting devastating fire

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 7 2022, 4.42pm Updated: April 7 2022, 8.10pm
Kai Russell, Alan Alexander and Christopher Baul, Inverkeithing Primary after the fire
(From top) Kai Russell, Alan Alexander and Christopher Bauld torched the primary school building.

A gang of men who burned down a historic Fife school have been placed on supervision.

Allan Alexander, Christopher Bauld and Kai Russell were told they had demonstrated a “high level of stupidity” due to their involvement in the fire at the former Inverkeithing Primary building.

The category C-listed school suffered extensive damage in the blaze in November 2018.

Footage of the fire on social media showed flames shooting into the sky.

Sheriff Charles Macnair QC told Alexander, Bauld, and Russell their actions would have had a significant effect on the community.

He said: “You and others wilfully set fire to the curtains, a cardboard box and hay and applied accelerant to the fire, and damage to the building and contents was as a result of the fire taking effect.

“It is clear in my view that none of you intended to destroy the building.

The devastated building after the blaze.

“This is a piece of high-level vandalism to a building through fire.

“You have to take responsibility for the result.

“This was an example of high-level stupidity by all three of you.

“While you all did significantly different things you are all equally culpable for what happened.”

‘We’ve got it lit’

Solicitors for the trio had expressed their clients’ remorse and extended apologies on their behalf to the local community and firefighters.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court had previously heard how the trio had met in West Lothian before travelling to Fife.

Bauld, of Elm Court in Blackburn, was seen trying to set fire to hay on the floor and a door.

Fire crews at the still-smoking building the day after.

Russell, of Aller Place in Livingston, was seen trying and failing to light a cardboard box filled with hay.

Witnesses reported either he or Alexander, of Kenilworth Rise in Livingston, said: “We’ve got it lit” before the group fled the scene in cars.

Major emergency response

Nine fire engines, two height appliances, a command unit and a water bowser were all rushed to the scene.

Firefighters considered soaking nearby homes in water to stop them catching light but decided against it.

One person was treated in hospital for breathing difficulties but no one was injured as a result.

Fire crews battled the blaze for hours.

All three men had previously admitted wilfully starting fires at the school – while acting with others – and applying accelerant, causing significant damage.

Alexander, 23, Bauld, 21, and Russell, 22, were all placed on a three-year supervision order.

In addition, they will each have to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

Inverkeithing Primary saved weeks before fire

The century-old school had been boarded up by the council and sold on to Glasgow based property developers for £400,000.

Since gaining planning permission to convert the listed building into flats, the premises’ valuation had risen to an estimated £550,000.

Inverkeithing Primary before the fire
The building before it was torched.

The Inverkeithing Primary building, which dates to 1913, had been saved from demolition just weeks before the fire, when an application to have it razed was withdrawn.

Councillors had approved the demolition plans, which would have allowed 28 homes to be built on the site but Scottish Government ministers stepped in.

