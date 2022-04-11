Dundee blackmailer who targeted Iraqi general’s daughter in revenge porn plot launches appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A blackmail plotter jailed for nearly four years for posting revenge porn videos of a military general’s daughter has launched an appeal against conviction and sentence.

Karivan Mizuri, 30, was banned from having any contact with his victim for 20 years after being found guilty of a campaign of abuse.

Mizuri – who had denied targeting the 23-year-old Scottish-based student – has instructed his legal team to lodge papers fighting the jury’s verdict.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC imposed a 12-month supervised release order upon him “in order to protect the public from harm”.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Mizuri’s campaign of abuse had been designed to “shame, humiliate and embarrass” the student.

Sheriff Drummond jailed the chef for 47 months and said it was clear he had caused her “immense” hurt, worsened because of her cultural and religious background.

She said: “You haven’t really taken responsibility and you’ve showed no particular remorse. You have taken no blame for it.

“These offences are serious and have had a devastating effect on her and her entire family.

“Your motivation was not sexual gratification, but shame, humiliation and revenge.

“It is clear she and her family have suffered significantly as a result of your behaviour.

“She has described the impact of your crime as immense.

“You have publicly ridiculed and shamed her.

“The embarrassment and fear she has suffered is ongoing.

“It is clear that has been intensified by the cultural context.”

Second victim

Mizuri spent more than a year posting the material without consent on Facebook and on an adult video website.

Mizuri then drew attention to the material as he tried to blackmail her father for $50,000 to stop him from posting further explicit content.

Mizuri was found guilty of two blackmail plots.

The court was told some of the naked pictures were partially covered by Mizuri placing emojis and phrases over the woman’s private parts.

Mizuri admitted disclosing intimate images and videos of the woman without her permission.

He sent the images to named others while being reckless about the distress they would cause.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner between 2019 and February last year by uploading images of the woman, along with pictures of her home and personal details about her.

He had changed his pleas during the trial to guilty on two charges and was subsequently found guilty by a jury of two related extortion charges.

Mizuri was found guilty of trying to extort the money from an Iraqi general between September and December 2019.

The jury found he had menaced his victim by making him apprehensive about further naked pictures of his daughter being posted online.

He was also found guilty of trying to extort £8,000 from a second man at his workplace in Dundee.

He told the man he would post fake sexual pictures of his family members on social media.