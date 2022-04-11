Angus motorist who swerved in front of ex-partner banned from driving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has admitted swerving his car in front of his ex-partner and her friends after a messy break-up.

Kevin Findlater appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his girlfriend of two years.

The woman said Findlater’s behaviour had changed drastically around the time of the first lockdown.

He objected to her attending social occasions with her friends and mother.

Between March and June of 2020, the 22-year-old’s behaviour spiralled downward and he began following her, culminating in a pair of terrifying encounters in their cars.

He admitted twice driving dangerously.

Followed victim

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court the woman felt pressured to pull out of occasions such as a gin-tasting session at a distillery, which she had booked for her mother’s birthday.

He explained she felt he objected to any occasion when she drank alcohol, including going to the pub with friends.

In May 2020, Findlater arrived at the car park of Westmuir reserve in Kirriemuir and began following her.

On another occasion that month, she was walking her dog in Newtyle park and heard Findlater’s car revving.

She hid in bushes from him and tried to attract her dog, which was off its lead.

Findlater got out his car and began shouting to the dog as well.

On other occasions, he sent worrying messages to the woman – repeatedly threatening to kill himself – and to a friend of hers warning him to leave her alone.

Car encounters

On another night in May, the woman had been at Loch Clunie with friends.

As she was driving home shortly before 10pm, she noticed Findlater following her car as she headed in the direction of Dunkeld.

He admitted that on the A923, he drove his car dangerously at speed and at an unsafe distance from the car in front, putting the passengers in a state of fear and alarm.

Findlater further admitted travelling at speed and applying the brakes in front of the car in front, causing them to stop completely.

On the evening of June 13, he drove dangerously again as he swerved in front of the woman’s car in Newtyle.

As she was travelling along the B954 road in a car with friends, and another carful of friends was behind her, Findlater approached from the opposite direction.

Near to the village’s primary school, Findlater drove at speed towards the two vehicles, crossing the centre of the road.

Both vehicles had to take evasive action.

Defence Counsel Jonathan Crowe said Findlater and his former partner were both teenagers at the time.

He said: “He is distraught with what has happened here.”

First offender Findlater, of Kirkton of Auchterhouse, will be sentenced by Sheriff Paul Brown in Dundee on May 9.