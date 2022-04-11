Invictus Games: Glenrothes veteran going for gold at The Hague

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former aircraft handler from Glenrothes who suffered a stroke four years ago is about to compete in the Invictus Games in The Hague.

Stuart Padley will represent Team UK in archery and rowing as part of a 61-strong team of military personnel and veterans who became injured or ill during service.

He hopes his appearance at the international sporting event in the Netherlands will bolster his dream of competing at the Paralympics.

Invictus Games

Stuart and his team mates were originally due to compete in October 2019, but saw disappointment twice as the games were postponed due to coronavirus.

The competition begins on Saturday and runs until April 22.

The 34-year-old was serving in the Royal Navy when he suffered a stroke in 2018, which has resulted in mobility problems and aphasia.

He also suffered a communication disorder, which affects speaking, reading, listening and writing.

“I have found that focusing on sports has helped immensely with my mental well-being and fitness,” said Stuart, who was medically discharged from the military in 2020.

“I had an amazing experience at the Invictus UK trials, they enabled me to try new sports and allowed me to test all of the exercises I have learnt during my recovery.”

Paralympics dream

He added: “I am not one for giving up so after the Invictus Games I would like to try for the Paralympics.”

Stuart will be cheered on at the Games by his fiancée Jacqueline as well as dad, Neil.

And the Fifer paid tribute to charity Help for Heroes which has supported him throughout.

“Without the clinical team I would have had to make do with support braces that don’t allow me to take part in certain physical and sporting activities,” said Stuart.

“Duane Fletcher, veterans’ clinical advisor at Help for Heroes, is working closely with me to get a new leg brace made.

“These made-to-measure ones allow me a much better quality of life.”

Help for Heroes support

As well as the regular Invictus Games training camps, Stuart has been preparing for his specialist events with McDonough Fitness, Kingdom of Fife Fletchers archery club and Cluny Activities.

The fifth Invictus Games will bring together more than 500 competitors from multiple nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports.

Team UK will compete in nine sports:

athletics

archery

wheelchair basketball

cycling

powerlifting

indoor rowing

wheelchair rugby

swimming

sitting volleyball