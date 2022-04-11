Invictus Games: Glenrothes veteran going for gold at The Hague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Invictus Games: Glenrothes veteran going for gold at The Hague

By Neil Henderson
April 11 2022, 2.59pm Updated: April 11 2022, 3.33pm
Stuart Padley is set to compete on the world stage in the Netherlands.
Stuart Padley is set to compete on the world stage in the Netherlands.

A former aircraft handler from Glenrothes who suffered a stroke four years ago is about to compete in the Invictus Games in The Hague.

Stuart Padley will represent Team UK in archery and rowing as part of a 61-strong team of military personnel and veterans who became injured or ill during service.

He hopes his appearance at the international sporting event in the Netherlands will bolster his dream of competing at the Paralympics.

Invictus Games

Stuart and his team mates were originally due to compete in October 2019, but saw disappointment twice as the games were postponed due to coronavirus.

The competition begins on Saturday and runs until April 22.

The veteran from Glenrothes is part of a 61-strong team representing the UK.

The 34-year-old was serving in the Royal Navy when he suffered a stroke in 2018, which has resulted in mobility problems and aphasia.

He also suffered a communication disorder, which affects speaking, reading, listening and writing.

“I have found that focusing on sports has helped immensely with my mental well-being and fitness,” said Stuart, who was medically discharged from the military in 2020.

“I had an amazing experience at the Invictus UK trials, they enabled me to try new sports and allowed me to test all of the exercises I have learnt during my recovery.”

Paralympics dream

He added: “I am not one for giving up so after the Invictus Games I would like to try for the Paralympics.”

Stuart will be cheered on at the Games by his fiancée Jacqueline as well as dad, Neil.

Stuart Padley with fiancée Jacqueline Allan.
Stuart Padley with fiancée Jacqueline Allan.

And the Fifer paid tribute to charity Help for Heroes which has supported him throughout.

“Without the clinical team I would have had to make do with support braces that don’t allow me to take part in certain physical and sporting activities,” said Stuart.

“Duane Fletcher, veterans’ clinical advisor at Help for Heroes, is working closely with me to get a new leg brace made.

“These made-to-measure ones allow me a much better quality of life.”

Help for Heroes support

As well as the regular Invictus Games training camps, Stuart has been preparing for his specialist events with McDonough Fitness, Kingdom of Fife Fletchers archery club and  Cluny Activities.

The fifth Invictus Games will bring together more than 500 competitors from multiple nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports.

Team UK will compete in nine sports:

  • athletics
  • archery
  • wheelchair basketball
  • cycling
  • powerlifting
  • indoor rowing
  • wheelchair rugby
  • swimming
  • sitting volleyball

