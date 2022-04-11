Dundee coach Gregory Vignal praises ex-Rangers bosses Alex McLeish and Steven Gerrard after Pro Licence selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee coach Gregory Vignal praises ex-Rangers bosses Alex McLeish and Steven Gerrard after Pro Licence selection

By Scott Lorimer
April 11 2022, 2.59pm Updated: April 11 2022, 3.42pm
Gregory Vignal

Dundee coach Gregory Vignal has thanked former Rangers boss Alex McLeish and Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard after being selected to complete his UEFA Pro Licence in France.

The former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder currently holds a UEFA A licence, meaning he can take charge of under-18 sides, as he currently does with the Dark Blues, as well as reserve teams.

Pro Licence

Once qualified with a Pro Licence, Vignal will be eligible to manage a top-flight professional side or a national team.

Gregory Vignal (left) alongside Dundee teen prospect Luke Graham.

The 40-year-old has been selected to take part in the programme with the French Football Federation at the National Football Center on the outskirts of Paris.

It’s understood he will remain at Dundee as the U/18s coach with much of the course work being completed remotely.

Taking to social media, Vignal expressed his gratitude to the Dark Blues’ technical director Gordon Strachan, head of academy Stephen Wright and fellow youth coach Scott Robertson.

He also gave a nod to his late Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier.

Vignal, who also had a short spell with Dundee United, wrote: “So proud to be selected for the new French pro licence.

“I would like to thank my club Dundee FC, my boss, Gordon, Stephen and Scott for all the support. My family – you are my rock!

“All my managers from the past Gerard Houllier, Alex McLeish and Steven Gerrard for everything.”

Why Dundee?

Speaking previously, Vignal admitted he jumped at the chance to work alongside Strachan.

“I had a really good chat with Stephen Wright, the academy director and he used to work for Rangers, I had a good chat with Gordon Strachan, the manager James McPake wanted me as well.

“We don’t have big resources, it’s a small club, but what great people and what a club.

“They understand the game, they love Scottish football so that’s why I went to Dundee.”

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic keeping tabs on Dundee kid Luke Graham

