Dundee coach Gregory Vignal praises ex-Rangers bosses Alex McLeish and Steven Gerrard after Pro Licence selection

Dundee coach Gregory Vignal has thanked former Rangers boss Alex McLeish and Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard after being selected to complete his UEFA Pro Licence in France.

The former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder currently holds a UEFA A licence, meaning he can take charge of under-18 sides, as he currently does with the Dark Blues, as well as reserve teams.

Pro Licence

Once qualified with a Pro Licence, Vignal will be eligible to manage a top-flight professional side or a national team.

The 40-year-old has been selected to take part in the programme with the French Football Federation at the National Football Center on the outskirts of Paris.

It’s understood he will remain at Dundee as the U/18s coach with much of the course work being completed remotely.

Taking to social media, Vignal expressed his gratitude to the Dark Blues’ technical director Gordon Strachan, head of academy Stephen Wright and fellow youth coach Scott Robertson.

So proud to be selected for the new French pro licence 😊👊

I would like to thanks my club Dundee fc , my boss, Gordon, Stephen ,& Scott for all the support, my family ❤️you are my rock!

All my managers from the past Gerard houllier, Alec Mc Leisch, Steven Gerrard for everything pic.twitter.com/Qseb3xKpxt — Vignal – Dundee FC coach (@Vignalgreg) April 11, 2022

He also gave a nod to his late Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier.

Vignal, who also had a short spell with Dundee United, wrote: “So proud to be selected for the new French pro licence.

“I would like to thank my club Dundee FC, my boss, Gordon, Stephen and Scott for all the support. My family – you are my rock!

“All my managers from the past Gerard Houllier, Alex McLeish and Steven Gerrard for everything.”

Why Dundee?

Speaking previously, Vignal admitted he jumped at the chance to work alongside Strachan.

“I had a really good chat with Stephen Wright, the academy director and he used to work for Rangers, I had a good chat with Gordon Strachan, the manager James McPake wanted me as well.

“We don’t have big resources, it’s a small club, but what great people and what a club.

“They understand the game, they love Scottish football so that’s why I went to Dundee.”