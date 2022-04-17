Perthshire man defrauded online retailer Very and sold goods to his mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Perthshire man defrauded online retailer Very and sold goods to his mates

By Jamie Buchan
April 17 2022, 10.00am Updated: April 17 2022, 10.09am
Crawford Allwood appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A fraudster has been ordered to pay compensation to online retailer Very after he set up a bogus account using someone else’s name and bank details.

Crawford Allwood went on a shopping spree and ordered hundreds of pounds worth of deliveries to his home in Bridge of Earn.

He used details of a former friend who has autism and communication difficulties to open the credit account.

But he was caught out months later when the pal ran a credit check with his bank and noticed more than £500 worth of mysterious transactions.

When police caught up with Allwood and asked him where the items were, he replied: “God knows”.

Allwood, 26, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted fraudulently obtaining goods from the Very Group.

Sheriff Gillian Wade fined him £335 and ordered him to pay £520 compensation to the home-shopping service.

Items were ‘sold to mates’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer is an associate of the accused.

“He has autism and struggles to converse with people.”

She said: “At about 11.15pm on June 30, last year, an account was opened with the Very Group’s online catalogue.

“The account was opened in the name of the complainer with a May 1998 date of birth.

“The delivery address used was the accused’s home in Bridge of Earn.”

The court heard throughout July 1, Allwood placed several orders.

“The majority of these were rejected,” the fiscal depute said. “However, the sum of £516.97 was charged for various products.

“On September 11, the complainer conducted a credit check as he was applying for a car.

“At this time, it was discovered that the account with the Very Group had been opened using his personal details, without his knowledge or permission.

“He recognised the accused’s address, because they used to be friends.”

The victim reported the matter to police on October 4.

“The complainer attended the police station in Perth, accompanied by his mother,” said Ms Hodgson.

“Officers contacted the Very Group and they were provided with documentation in relation to the account.

“The accused was invited to attend a voluntary interview and was cautioned and charged.

“When he questioned, he made several admissions.”

Asked why he didn’t pay for any of the items, he told police: “I didn’t have the money to pay for it, but I’m willing to pay for it now.

“It was a stupid mistake.”

When asked where items were, he replied: “God knows. I sold them to mates.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “He may have used someone else’s name and date of birth, but the chances of him not being caught were remote because he used his own address and his own computer.

“Police traced him by using his IP address.”

The court heard that he was about to start employment with a local fencing company.

