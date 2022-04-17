Perthshire man defrauded online retailer Very and sold goods to his mates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fraudster has been ordered to pay compensation to online retailer Very after he set up a bogus account using someone else’s name and bank details.

Crawford Allwood went on a shopping spree and ordered hundreds of pounds worth of deliveries to his home in Bridge of Earn.

He used details of a former friend who has autism and communication difficulties to open the credit account.

But he was caught out months later when the pal ran a credit check with his bank and noticed more than £500 worth of mysterious transactions.

When police caught up with Allwood and asked him where the items were, he replied: “God knows”.

Allwood, 26, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted fraudulently obtaining goods from the Very Group.

Sheriff Gillian Wade fined him £335 and ordered him to pay £520 compensation to the home-shopping service.

Items were ‘sold to mates’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer is an associate of the accused.

“He has autism and struggles to converse with people.”

She said: “At about 11.15pm on June 30, last year, an account was opened with the Very Group’s online catalogue.

“The account was opened in the name of the complainer with a May 1998 date of birth.

“The delivery address used was the accused’s home in Bridge of Earn.”

The court heard throughout July 1, Allwood placed several orders.

“The majority of these were rejected,” the fiscal depute said. “However, the sum of £516.97 was charged for various products.

“On September 11, the complainer conducted a credit check as he was applying for a car.

“At this time, it was discovered that the account with the Very Group had been opened using his personal details, without his knowledge or permission.

“He recognised the accused’s address, because they used to be friends.”

The victim reported the matter to police on October 4.

“The complainer attended the police station in Perth, accompanied by his mother,” said Ms Hodgson.

“Officers contacted the Very Group and they were provided with documentation in relation to the account.

“The accused was invited to attend a voluntary interview and was cautioned and charged.

“When he questioned, he made several admissions.”

Asked why he didn’t pay for any of the items, he told police: “I didn’t have the money to pay for it, but I’m willing to pay for it now.

“It was a stupid mistake.”

When asked where items were, he replied: “God knows. I sold them to mates.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “He may have used someone else’s name and date of birth, but the chances of him not being caught were remote because he used his own address and his own computer.

“Police traced him by using his IP address.”

The court heard that he was about to start employment with a local fencing company.