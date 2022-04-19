Woman whose alleged actions caused Kirkcaldy armed police response is detained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman accused of actions which caused an hours-long disturbance in a Kirkcaldy street has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Denise Laird will undergo an assessment at Stratheden Hospital, near Cupar, before returning to court.

The 35-year-old was too ill to be brought to the dock when her case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Her solicitor Danielle Stringer said she was “not in a great frame of mind” and did not oppose the motion for assessment.

Laird, of Larach Court, Kirkcaldy, faces three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour.

It is alleged that on April 14 at her home address she shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards a neighbour and sent him social media messages in which she threatened to kill him.

Further allegations

It is further alleged that on April 18 she threw an ornament into the same man’s garden, and adopted an aggressive manner towards a woman there by shouting, swearing, uttering threats to kill her while brandishing a knife, uttering threats to self-harm and refusing to comply with requests from police officers.

The final charge alleges that on the same date she repeatedly shouted, swore and threw knives, scissors and crockery and made threats of violence towards a second woman.

Armed police were called to Larach Court, just off Ellon Road, at around 9pm.

At the height of the incident, local people said there were about 10 police vehicles at the scene.

The road was sealed off, with no one allowed to enter or leave, and people reported seeing officers with weapons on the street.