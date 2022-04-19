Woman whose alleged actions caused Kirkcaldy armed police response is detained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Courts

Woman whose alleged actions caused Kirkcaldy armed police response is detained

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 19 2022, 6.42pm Updated: April 19 2022, 7.11pm
Police at the site of the alleged incident.
Police at the site of the alleged incident. Pic Fife Jammer Locations

A woman accused of actions which caused an hours-long disturbance in a Kirkcaldy street has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Denise Laird will undergo an assessment at Stratheden Hospital, near Cupar, before returning to court.

The 35-year-old was too ill to be brought to the dock when her case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Her solicitor Danielle Stringer said she was “not in a great frame of mind” and did not oppose the motion for assessment.

Laird, of Larach Court, Kirkcaldy, faces three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour.

It is alleged that on April 14 at her home address she shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards a neighbour and sent him social media messages in which she threatened to kill him.

Further allegations

It is further alleged that on April 18 she threw an ornament into the same man’s garden, and adopted an aggressive manner towards a woman there by shouting, swearing, uttering threats to kill her while brandishing a knife, uttering threats to self-harm and refusing to comply with requests from police officers.

The final charge alleges that on the same date she repeatedly shouted, swore and threw knives, scissors and crockery and made threats of violence towards a second woman.

Armed police were called to Larach Court, just off Ellon Road, at around 9pm.

At the height of the incident, local people said there were about 10 police vehicles at the scene.

The road was sealed off, with no one allowed to enter or leave, and people reported seeing officers with weapons on the street.

