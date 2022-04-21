Perthshire petrol garage raider caught chilling at till with cigarettes and coke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thief who smashed his way into a locked-down Muthill petrol garage was caught behind the counter smoking a cigarette and drinking a coke.

Hussein Jalil used a hammer to break into the Viewfield fuel station in Perthshire.

The 31-year-old, who travelled from his home in Stirling, had hoped to make off with a haul of booze.

But when he realised the service station did not stock alcohol, he grabbed a couple of cigarettes and waited for police.

He later told them he had travelled to Perthshire “because I wanted to smash up a police car”.

Jalil appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaking into the Willoughby Street outlet on April 13, 2020.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You are still a young man and it’s important for you to bear in mind that the time for change is not over yet.

“You need to address your problematic use of alcohol.”

Jalil was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to engage with drug and alcohol counselling.

He must also pay £215 compensation to the garage owners.

The sheriff pointed out that the break-in happened just weeks into the first lockdown.

Alarm activated

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said the garage closed its doors at 11am on April 13.

“The owner set the alarms and secured the property with her key.

“At the time, all was in order and there was no damage.”

The court heard that at about 12.40pm, a passer-by noticed that a window on the front door was smashed.

Ms Wilkinson said: “He stopped his vehicle at the garage.

“The alarm was sounding and he could see the accused standing at the till.

“He observed him drinking from a bottle of coke.

“The accused told him to ‘f*** off.'”

Accused ‘wanted to get the jail’

Police were called to the scene, the prosecutor said.

“When constables arrived, the accused was still behind the counter, smoking a cigarette.

“The accused was cautioned and charged.”

Jalil volunteered to police: “I just used a hammer to smash the window open.”

He added: “I wanted to steal alcohol but they didn’t have any.

“I took a bottle of coke, smoked two fags and took four Ibuprofen tablets.”

Jalil said: “I came through to this area because I wanted to smash up a police car.”

He told officers he did this, because he “wanted to get the jail”.

Ms Wilkson said Jalil had caused about £200 worth of damage and stole about £15 of products.

‘Regret’

A solicitor for Jalil said: “He accepts that this was a stupid thing to do.

“He expresses his regret.”

He said his client was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had “significant issues” with alcohol.

Jalil, of Gillespie Terrace, pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking into the service station and stealing a quantity of tobacco, a number of lighters, “a bottle of aeriated water” and some pharmaceuticals.